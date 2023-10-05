Boxer Dog Learning How to 'Whisper Bark' Has Internet Howling With Laughter

Not sure what to do when your dog gets into an embarrassingly loud barking fit in a public space? You can try training your pet to "whisper bark," according to a viral video.

In a clip with over 5 million views, shared two days ago by @floydtheboxerdog_ the TikTok account of a boxer dog named Floyd, a pup appeared to have nailed the art of whisper barking—barking at a low volume level.

A caption shared with the latest clip reads: "Learning how to whisper bark, i think i mastered it." The footage shows the boxer appearing to let out a quiet "woof" on command by a voice in the clip.

Barking is one of the many ways in which our canine pets communicate. As annoying as it may be, the action can be crucial at times, as it alerts others of any dangers, both to owners and the canines themselves.

Veterinarian Dr. Katherine Houpt from the Department of Clinical Sciences at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, told Newsweek in January 2022 that, while it may seem like your pup is barking at nothing, "there is usually something that stimulates the dog to bark, but the owner does not perceive it. I jokingly say, 'a leaf dropped a block away'."

Houpt, who is also a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, said excessive barking is typically a result of too many stimuli as well as anxiety.

The reasons for a dog's barking behavior can range from illness or injury to marking their territory to seeking attention.

A February 2019 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioacoustics found that "the attention-eliciting effect can be considered as one of the communicative functions of dog barking.

"At the same time, this can trigger annoyance in human listeners in the case of inability to intervene, which effect seems to be present in all age groups of humans," the study added.

A boxer dog standing in a grassy field. A video of a similar pup learning how to "whisper bark" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

A quiet voice in the viral clip says: "The whisper bark." The boxer is then seen barking, to which the voice replies: "Nope. Quiet... you whisper bark."

The dog then makes a few much quieter "woof" sounds. The voice says, "Yeah, like that... good job, that's a better one," before hysterical giggling is heard as the clip ends.

Several viewers on TikTok were both amused and surprised by the viral clip. User jo wrote: "How do you even find out your dog can do this?"

User lgodoy03 asked: "HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!?..."

RenalynG.shop posted: "That dog is a fast learner hahaha."

Becky noted, "Amazing job Floyd," and SaltyLena wrote: "This breeds face is the funniest thing."

Jadelouu.x posted: "That made my day. I dunno what I was expecting but it wasn't this, that's hilarious."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

