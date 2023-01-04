Barstool Ohio Promo Code NEWSWEEK1000 Unlocks $1,000 New Player Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors have plenty to bet on this week in the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more, which makes now a great time to sign up with Barstool Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1000. If your first cash wager loses, Barstool Sportsbook will give you a second chance with their new player bonus.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 New Player Bonus CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK1000 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

You can lock-in a new player bonus of up to $1,000 with Barstool Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1000. If your first cash bet wins, you'll collect a profit and get back your wager. If your bet loses, you'll get another chance to earn your first win.

The NBA has 12 games on Wednesday night's docket, while the NHL has three of their own. You can wager on any betting market in a game in either of these leagues, college basketball or a different league altogether. Barstool Ohio's new player bonus will back your bet with up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash.

Register with Barstool Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1000 to lock-in a new player bonus of up to $1,000.

Secure a $1,000 New Player Bonus With Barstool Ohio Promo Code NEWSWEEK1000

Barstool Sportsbook's offer gives players a chance to place their first cash wager knowing they'll get another chance if their bet loses. That means if you bet $200 on the Brooklyn Nets to win on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, you'll either win cash if the Nets are victorious or a refund in sportsbook bonus cash if they lose.

In the event of a losing first cash wager, you would be able to use the sportsbook bonus cash you receive on another game. Barstool does not limit players to betting on the same team or league as their first bet. That means if your wager on the Nets loses, you could turn around and bet on a game in the NHL or wait until the NFL Week 18 action this weekend.

How to Use Our Barstool Ohio Promo Code

The good news for bettors interested in this Barstool Ohio offer is that signing up and taking advantage of it is quite straightforward. Follow these instructions to secure a new player bonus of up to $1,000:

Register

Finish signing up by providing your name, birthdate and address

Select a deposit method like online banking

Add money to use for your first bet

Choose a betting market in any game

Place an initial wager of up to $1,000

If your first cash bet loses, Barstool Ohio will issue a refund in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another game this week.

A Huge Week of Sports Action

The NBA and NHL are well into their respective regular seasons. While teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, there's still quite a bit of time remaining until the postseason begins. The same cannot be said for the NFL, which enters the final week of the regular season, starting with a pair of games on Saturday.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio offers pre-game markets, in-game markets and futures betting markets across a wide array of sports leagues. That means you can wager on a team's money line in the middle of the week and take advantage of odds that can move throughout the game. Given that the NFL Playoffs are just around the corner, you can place wagers on which team will win their conference, the Super Bowl, individual awards and more.

Secure a $1,000 new player bonus when you sign up with Barstool Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1000 and wager on any game this week.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 New Player Bonus CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK1000 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.