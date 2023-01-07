Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo: $1,000 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Saturday Games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors in Ohio can sign up for the latest Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo to bet on either Saturday NFL Week 18 game. Registering through the links on this page and entering promo code NEWSWEEK1000 will earn you a $1,000 new player bonus.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 New Player Bonus CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK1000 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any player who signs up for this Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo will lock-in a new player bonus of up to $1,000. Using promo code NEWSWEEK1000 at sign-up will secure the bonus, which you can use on the Chiefs-Raiders or Titans-Jaguars game.

One truly unique aspect to this new player bonus is that it gives bettors the ability to choose any betting market in any sports game. This includes either Saturday game in the NFL. You could take the Chiefs to cover the spread or the Jaguars to win outright with a wager of up to $1,000.

Sign up for this Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo and enter promo code NEWSWEEK1000 to get a $1,000 new player bonus to use on Saturday's NFL games.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Offers $1K NFL Saturday New Player Bonus

When it comes to top-notch new user promos in Ohio sports betting, this offer from Barstool Sportsbook is at or near the top of any list. Players who register with promo code NEWSWEEK1000 will essentially get two chances to earn their first win. In the even that a player's first cash wager settles as a loss, Barstool Sportsbook would issue a site credit refund in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another wager.

That means if you bet $500 on the Kansas City Chiefs to take down the Las Vegas Raiders, you'll win a cash profit in a win or get a $500 refund in sportsbook bonus cash in a loss. You could then take the refunded credit and make a wager on the Jacksonville Jaguars to cover the spread in the second game of the day against the Tennessee Titans.

How to Register for This Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo

In order to secure a new player bonus from Barstool Sportsbook, you'll need to register for an account with promo code NEWSWEEK1000. Follow these steps to sign up for an account with Barstool Ohio:

Sign up

Input promo code NEWSWEEK1000

Add money to you account via any of the available deposit methods

Select either Saturday NFL game

Place your first bet of up to $1,000 on any betting market

Barstool Ohio will return your initial stake up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash if your wager loses. You can use the refunded bonus cash on another game with available betting odds.

Pair of Saturday NFL Week 18 Games

The first of two NFL games on Saturday is a relatively straightforward one. The Kansas City Chiefs will lock up the top spot in the AFC with a win and secure both home-field advantage and a first round bye. The Las Vegas Raiders have nothing to play for, as they've already been knocked out of postseason contention.

Things get far more interesting in the second game, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will play host to the Tennessee Titans. Whichever team wins this matchup will walk away with the AFC South division crown. A loss would keep the Titans out of the postseason, while a loss by the Jaguars would leave the window open just a crack. In that scenario, Jacksonville would need the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins to also lose as well.

Register with Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1000 for a $1,000 new player bonus that you can use on either Saturday NFL Week 18 game.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 New Player Bonus CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK1000 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.