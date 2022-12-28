Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Includes Limited-Time $100 Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There is a limited-time Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo that prospective Buckeye State bettors can take advantage of ahead of the app's launch on Sunday. Players who sign up early will receive two bonuses totaling $100.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio $100 BONUS PLUS OFFER AT LAUNCH CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEKOH5050 Ohio Pre-Registration

Unlock $100 in pre-registration bonuses through our limited-time Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo. The code NEWSWEEKOH5050 allows new customers to receive $50 in sportsbook bonus cash, plus another $50 in mycash on launch day.

Barstool Sportsbook will open for business in the Buckeye State this Sunday, making it one of the first Ohio sports betting apps to launch. Eligible players who create a Barstool account before New Year's Day will earn $100 in pre-launch bonuses on top of Barstool's launch-day welcome offers.

Activate our Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo with the code NEWSWEEKOH5050 and tackle Barstool's January 1 arrival with $100 in pre-registration bonuses.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Delivers $100 in Pre-Launch Rewards

Instead of putting off registration until the new year, take advantage of Barstool's pre-registration offer in the final few days of 2022. Use our links to activate the code NEWSWEEKOH5050 automatically. Then when Barstool goes live on New Year's Day, claim your $50 bet credit and $50 in mycash.

The $50 bet credit is immediately applicable for any available market on Barstool. This includes NFL Week 17, where the Browns and Bengals face playoff-caliber opponents in the Commanders and Bills. You can also bet on college football bowl games and the national championship, the latter of which may include Ohio State with a win on Saturday night.

As for mycash, players can earn and redeem it for exclusive Barstool merchandise, hotel packages, and much more. It's one of the many unique features bettors will encounter on Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Instructions

If time is your biggest hold-up, you're in luck with Barstool. The increasingly-popular site makes pre-registration a breeze. In five minutes or less, prospective players throughout the Buckeye State will have a pre-registration bonus waiting for them on launch day.

Here's how eligible Ohio bettors can secure $100 in pre-launch bonuses:

Enable the Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo by signing up

Enter the essential account information

Verify your playing area through Barstool's geolocation confirmation

Open Barstool Sportsbook on January 1, 2023

Collect $50 in sportsbook bonus cash and $50 in mycash following your first post-launch login

Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app before New Year's Day. While the app isn't mandatory for Ohio bettors, it allows them to easily confirm their locations and place bets anywhere within state lines.

Launch-Day Welcome Offers

The pre-registration bonus totaling $100 is the start of what new Ohio bettors can expect from Barstool Sportsbook.

It hasn't yet been announced which new user promo Barstool Sportsbook will roll out in the Buckeye State, but there's a decent chance that Barstool's signature $1,000 bet insurance could be the offer. As part of this offer, which is available in other states, players can wager $1,000 on any upcoming game, and Barstool will cover a loss with a full refund in bet credit. That means you would get a second chance if your first real-money bet settles as a loss.

Pre-register for the latest Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo to utilize the code NEWSWEEKOH5050 and lock-in $100 in pre-launch bonuses before Sunday.

Barstool Sportsbook Ohio $100 BONUS PLUS OFFER AT LAUNCH CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEKOH5050 Ohio Pre-Registration

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.