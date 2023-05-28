Bartender's Response to Woman Swearing Leaves Internet in Stitches

Two women have gone viral after discovering how risky it is to film a TikTok clip in public, especially when you're in earshot of other people.

The video with mild swearing was posted in late April by @tiffanyannenobody, and it's been viewed over 13.8 million times. As the camera starts to record before they are both ready, one of the women jokingly says, "now listen here, you little b****."

Unfortunately for the two friends, they are in perfect earshot of the bartender, who thinks they are addressing her. The bartender immediately asks what the women needs, as if they've asked in a normal and polite fashion. There follows a huge laugh from the women, who can't believe what they've accidentally done.

Living in an age of social media when everything is caught on camera leads to humorous mishaps like this being captured for all to see. But it would appear that not everyone is fully on board about its vast presence, according to a YouGov survey in 2022.

When asked if social media is good or bad for society, 25 percent of the 2,300 adults said it's good, and 30 percent replied it's bad. The largest percentage was 36 percent for neither good nor bad, potentially meaning that social media can fall under either category on any given day. The age category that thinks most positively about social media is the 18-to-29 group, with 43 percent saying it's a good thing. This number then falls incrementally as the ages increase.

TikTok is one of the newest social-media platforms and has taken the world by storm since its launch in September 2016. An additional YouGov survey asked 5,700 adults how often they use TikTok, and 10 percent said they use it daily, while 8 percent use it multiple times a week.

Not everyone is convinced by the video-sharing app, though, as 52 percent replied that they don't use TikTok at all, despite its growing popularity.

Warning: The video below contains swear words.

After the bartender thought that TikTok user @tiffanyannenobody was referring to her in the video, she jokingly told the women that it's "not the first time that's happened." Many social-media users loved her response to the TikTok fail, as more than 4,200 people commented on the video to praise her sense of humor.

One person commented, "not her taking it like a champ," while another person wrote: "The way she didn't even get defensive."

A third TikTok user even suggested that the bartender needs a raise: "That could [have] gone so many different ways. But she was so respectful, she needs a raise. Customer service is not for the weak."

