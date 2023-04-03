Thieves Stole $50,000 Worth of Basketball Wheelchairs, Sold Them for Scrap

Thieves stole a disabled basketball team's specially-adapted wheelchairs—and smashed them up to sell as scrap metal, according to local police.

The 15 wheelchairs were used by the Syracuse Flyers in New York, and with each chair costing thousands of dollars it means that the team has lost almost $50,000 worth of equipment, Syracuse.com reported on Monday.

An investigation into the crime led to far more serious charges for the suspected thieves, when detectives allegedly stumbled across an underground "ghost gun" manufacturer that had been behind a string of thefts in the area.

The chairs used by the basketball team belonged to the nonprofit organization Move Along Inc., which offers a variety of sports for disabled athletes. The chairs are highly-specialized and include a host of modifications compared to standard wheelchairs, such as inward-tipping wheels that allow the basketball players to twist and change direction on the court.

A basketball match between Team Netherlands and Team United States during the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. A basketball team in Syracuse, New York, lost vital equipment when 15 specially-adapted wheelchairs were stolen. Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Move Along's president Mike Smithson told Syracuse.com that the insurance won't cover the full cost of replacement, while the organization's total annual budget is just $25,000—leaving the team wondering how they will continue to play. Move Along is appealing for donations through its website so it can buy new wheelchairs, with the team desperately trying to borrow equipment from other organizations around Central New York in the meantime.

Smithson told the news outlet that he discovered the chairs had gone missing when he went to check on the equipment, which was stored in three trailers in an industrial estate's parking lot outside Syracuse in late February, although the theft only hit the news recently. One of trailers had vanished and it was thought by police, at the time, that the thieves were hoping to find construction equipment inside. Instead, they decided to smash the wheelchairs into smaller pieces of metal to sell as scrap.

Smithson is a disabled athlete and got involved with Move Along after he became partially paralyzed due to a stroke in 2014. "I was in a bad place," he told Syracuse.com, revealing that when he took up sled hockey he suddenly realized he "wasn't stuck anymore." He estimates thousands of people have used Move Along's wheelchairs in a variety of sports and added: "These chairs enable the person to suddenly do what they wanted to do and be free of this thought, 'I can't.'"

Tom Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, told Syracuse.com detectives believe the theft happened during the team's quiet season in late January. He says deputies subsequently found the missing trailer, which had been painted brown, and discovered that the wheelchairs were broken down and sold to a Syracuse scrapyard.

On March 24, two men accused of the crime were arrested. Move Along shared news of the arrest on its Facebook page, with the caption: "The upstanding citizens that stole our wheelchairs for our basketball program and destroyed them for scrap have been arrested! Great job by the Sheriff's Department for catching the thieves!"

Police arrested two men, aged 38 and 39, who they believe are responsible for the theft, although it remains unclear if they were charged with the crime, Syracuse.com reported. The pair were instead hit with a string of charges relating to making untraceable "ghost guns," with detectives believing they stole numerous trailers as part of their illegal enterprise. Cocaine and "ghost guns" were allegedly recovered from a house in the Syracuse neighborhood of Eastwood, and the men were charged with various crimes, including criminal weapon possession, criminal sale of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Newsweek has emailed the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and Move Along for further information and comment.

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

This is not the first time thieves have targeted disabled victims.

Last month, a frail veteran who uses a wheelchair and requires a nasal oxygen tube had his car stolen, which contained all his possessions including his daughter's ashes as he prepared to move across the country.

In 2020, a California man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a victim in a wheelchair after the pair got into an argument about a disabled parking space.

And back in 2019, a disabled dog, who uses a special canine wheelchair, was stolen in Florida.