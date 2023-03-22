Heartwarming Moment Basset Hound Patiently Teaches Puppy To Use Dog Door

A basset hound called Goose has melted hearts online after a video of him teaching a puppy how to use the flap door to go in and out of the house went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dogs' owner, under the username Craftymofos, Goose can be seen getting in and out of the flap door to show Georgie, how to use it. The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "Goose teaching the baby how to use the dog door."

Initially, Goose can be seen going through the dog door slowly, to show the puppy how it's done, but upon realizing she didn't get it, he went back and appears to hold it open for her to make this whole training session easier. "Goose teaching Georgie how to use the dog door. He's such a sweet boy," wrote the poster. And further down in the comments, they added: "He herds her! pushes her where he wants her to go and even stops her from chewing on the furniture!"

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that if you decide to have a dog door for your furbaby you must be sure the door you choose is the right size. Additionally, it suggests to make sure the yard has been appropriately dog-proofed.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 9.9 million views and 1.2 million likes.

One user, cerealkiller33301, commented: "There's nothing cuter than a basset hound puppy." And BrookeDillinger said: "The way he held it open for him at the end." Michelle added: "That was the perfect way to start today."

Charlie wrote: "So patient! What a good boy." And Dennie Best said: "My children crawled through the dog door to teach them how to use it." xX420WhiteWidow420Xx joked: "Took baby only 2 business days."

And Raechelle Beck Vicke said: "the way he circled her & corralled her into the right direction. Do bassets herd?? (yeah, I know, short legs, but corgis do!)"

KimberlyAnn joked: "Looked like for a split second he was gonna grab her by the head and pull her out!"

Newsweek reached out to Craftymofos for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.