Basset Hound Won't Let Go of Owner's Pants on Beach in Hilarious Clip

We all know that dogs can be lazy, especially when it's warm outside, but one basset hound on the internet took laziness to a whole new level. The dog, called Kiki, recently went viral on social media after her owner shared a clip showing she's a champ when it comes to taking it easy at the beach.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Friday, under the username Houndfulhearts, Kiki can be seen grabbing onto her owner's pants and refusing to walk as she enjoys getting dragged around in the sand at the beach.

In the hilarious 19-second clip, which has been reshared 100,000 times, her owner can be heard saying: "Kiki come on, let go of mommy's pants!"

According to ASPCA Pet Insurance, basset hounds are known for being lazy, although most of them won't usually take much convincing when there's a walk involved.

"Although they prefer to move at a leisurely pace, most Basset hounds have great endurance and will joyfully go for a long stroll. Just be prepared to let your scent-hound pal stop and smell many, many things," its website says.

Moreover, it said that due to their body type, these types of dogs are more susceptible to back injuries, so to help avoid this you should limit your puppy's activity level until they are fully grown, typically close to 2 years of age.

"Even when your dog stops growing, you will still want to monitor some of their activities. It's vital to keep in mind that when a Basset Hound gets older, they may not be able to do steps anymore. These are heavy dogs that you may not be able to carry up or down a flight of steps," it added.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 11 million views and 2.1 million likes.

One user, Brittany, commented: "You're not supposed to play with the seals at the beach." And Emwoww said: "excuse me maam there's a seal on your ankle." Noahgrace added: "She is so unbothered lol." Biz joked: "That's one of them puppy seals .. yep I heard of those."

Lexx wrote: "OHHH MY GOOODNESSSS THE EARS THE PAWS THE TAIL." And Angela Marie said: "It's just a lil seal." Michelle Post added: "Wow. A real-life mermaid."

Another user, Shelbz029, commented: "Hound dog said I found you human. You can't leave." And Scarlett added: "me holding on to my last shred of dignity."

Bootie.St.Claire wrote: ""Drag me across the beach like the little water dog I am!" He thinks hes a seal." And Humblewhelm said: "entire belly rubs. that dog is winning." Thotslayer3300 added: "I've heard about these land sharks."

