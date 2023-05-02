Travel

Beachgoer Stumbles on 'Post-Apocalyptic' Den Near Nuclear Power Station

Travel

A DIY driftwood den has proved an unlikely source of inspiration for a man in northern England.

"It's been rebuilt in the same location over many years by, I'm assuming, local teenagers," Josh from Teesside told Newsweek.

After one of his daily beach walks, Josh was inspired to share pictures of the inventive den, different versions of which have been in the same spot for years.

"This is the most elaborate iteration of it I've ever seen," he explained. "It sits on a sand bank that occasionally gets washed away."

Pictures of a driftwood den located on a U.K. beach near a nuclear power plant and shared online by Josh from Teesside in England. Josh was inspired to post the pictures after seeing the elaborate structure on a walk. Josh

As can be seen in a series of pictures of the makeshift shelter that Josh posted online, the builders appear to have created seating areas both inside and outside. There's a fire pit and they have even added extra insulation inside to keep the the inclement British weather at bay.

The den is located on Seaton Carew beach, which overlooks Hartlepool nuclear power station, and is a popular spot for locals at the height of summer.

"I think it's a uniquely beautiful place," said Josh. "A very subjective view of beauty, mind."

The highly industrial coastline near Hartlepool has been described as "featureless and bleak" in some online reviews, but the power station sitting on the horizon provides an unusual backdrop that Josh finds a surprising beauty in.

"[It] brings to many people's minds post-apocalyptic settings. It's a very striking area all the same, and at night the heavy industry lights the place up to create a scene that actually inspired the cinematography in Blade Runner," he said. "I'm proud of where I'm from, and I wanted to share an interesting shot of it."

Pictures of the driftwood den and its unusual nuclear power backdrop in Hartlepool, England. "[It] brings to many people's minds post-apocalyptic settings," said John, who posted the pictures online. Josh

After taking some shots of the den, Josh decided to post them on Reddit's r/Abandonedporn subreddit where they have captured attention.

Many commenters agreed with the almost post-apocalyptic vibe that the pictures provide. One commenter said they had "Fallout 4 vibes," while another wrote: "My gaming background tells me that's an underground entrance to the nuclear complex. There will be enemies along the path and a mini boss fight right before the power plant."

Another wrote: "That's cyberpunk af."

Some Redditors thought the den looked pretty inviting: "This looks surprisingly cozy," said one.

Another said it made them think of being "stranded on a remote island."

In April another explorer stumbled on an amazing abandoned space when he found a mansion with a hidden library in the ceiling, while last year a man discovered human remains in a 170-year-old abandoned crypt.

