Beaming Bride Walks Down the Aisle—Then Guests Realize Her Dress Is on Fire

Wedding guests in Northern Ireland were stunned to see a bride's wedding dress catching fire as she was walking down the aisle.

The potential wedding-wrecking event was caught on camera and shared on TikTok by the bride.

As Lyndsay McCullagh walked into the frame to walk down the aisle, the video captured the moment stunned wedding guests spotted something had happened to her dress.

"I wasn't aware at all. When I walked in I thought the aisle was a bit narrow but I didn't think anything else about it. I didn't even see the candles there either," she told Newsweek.

A split image of Lyndsay McCullagh at her wedding. The wedding dress caught fire as she walked past a candle. Lyndsay McCullagh

The viral video was captioned: "POV (point of view), your wedding dress catches on fire walking up the aisle." Since being shared late last week, the clip has been seen more than a million times and attracted an estimated 7,278 likes.

As McCullagh continued to walk up the aisle, a number of other wedding guests could be seen quickly trying to put out the fire.

"Two guests saw it and quickly ran over and patted it out before it properly went on fire. You can see in the video how concerned everyone else was, they weren't looking at me they were looking behind to see the damage," McCullagh told Newsweek.

Thankfully, the small fire did not dampen McCullagh's special day, and she even said she did not initially know anything had happened.

She continued: "We cut our cake straight after the ceremony and it was then that someone said to me 'How is your dress' and I was like, 'um yes it's OK why?'"

"They told me about it. I still wasn't aware and still didn't know what had actually happened," she told Newsweek. "So, I looked at the back of it and there was a big black ring of smoke. I didn't even try to wipe it as I thought '**** it' it's done now so we went to get our photos in Belfast City Center and we're walking and down the streets so it got a whole lot dirtier anyway.

"The photographer and videographer just hid it well in my photos so it didn't ruin anything. And it didn't dampen the day whatsoever. It is a funny story to tell and we laugh about it," added the bride.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.