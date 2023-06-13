Bear Opens Car Door to Steal McDonald's Left Inside in Shocking Video

Shocking footage of a bear opening a car door to get to some leftover McDonald's inside has been shared online.

In a video captured on a Ring security camera outside a property in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the bear can be seen carefully using the handle on the driver's side of the vehicle to get inside.

Seconds later, the bear is sitting on the driver's seat and sniffing around for the source of the aroma that drew the animal to the vehicle in the first place. It does not take the bear long to work out it's coming from some leftover McDonald's takeout.

Photos of the bear raiding the car in Tennessee. The car's owners made the mistake of leaving the vehicle unlocked with McDonald's food inside. Ring

The video was provided to Newsweek by Ring. Black bears are common in the state of Tennessee. While the footage may make for spectacular viewing, it does not bode well for either the bear in the clip or local residents.

"Nationwide bear management experience has clearly shown that bears attracted to human food sources, or that are deliberately fed by humans, have a relatively short life," according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The TWRA says that the survival rate of bears receiving food from humans is a "fraction" of that of wild bears. "The deliberate and accidental feeding of bears is socially irresponsible and causes animals to become conditioned and habituated to people," the TWRA adds.

"Bears that habituate to human presence eventually become a threat to human safety." The end result is that these bears often end up being killed by landowners or the TWRA.

The property owner, Robert, who lives some 700 miles away and rents out the house, told Ring that he's captured "over 100 videos of bears opening car doors." He regularly warns visitors about the dangers posed.

"This is a vacation house rental in Tennessee," Robert said. "The renters kept the food in the car. Keep telling renters they can't keep car doors unlocked for 15 minutes because bears are attracted to smells."

Robert added the bear made off with "the remainder of some French fries and an empty McDonald's bag." He shared the video in the hopes it will "remind people that bears are smart and can open your car doors."

