Large Bear Filmed Smashing Through Front Door in Shocking Video: 'Mad'

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a California resident received a surprise visit from an uninvited guest: a large bear.

In a jaw-dropping clip captured on a Ring security camera back in August, a bear can be seen smashing its way through the screen door of a property in South Lake Tahoe.

The owner, identified only as Troy, was home alone at the time and had to think fast to deal with his potentially life-threatening intruder. Footage of the encounter was shared with Newsweek by Ring.

A bear enters a house without invitation.
From left: The bear pays an uninvited visit to a homeowner on the decking of a property in South Lake Tahoe. The animal broke straight through the screen door. Ring

The U.S. Forest Service says that the only species of bears residing in the state of California are black bears.

Though some may dispute this, much of the confusion lies in the fact these bears range in color from everything from blonde to cinnamon brown, the latter being the most-common color of black bear.

Sightings are relatively common in California as well, given that the state is home to an estimated 25,000 to 35,000 black bears.

However, footage of a bear walking so brazenly into a human's home is concerning and could be a sign of a worrying change in their behavior, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Wild animals naturally respect humans, keep their distance and will not bother you, so long as they remain fully wild. But if they lose their wildness, their behavior changes," the service said. "If black bears are given access to human food and garbage, they rapidly become addicted. They lose caution and respect. They cause property damage. They might threaten human safety."

Any threat to human safety could result in the bear involved being killed. That's why the authorities are so insistent on those living in and around bears properly securing food and garbage away from their prying paws.

It's entirely conceivable that someone in Troy's neighborhood failed to do this, resulting in the incident that played out on the video.

Fortunately, Troy is no stranger to bear encounters. He told Ring this isn't the first time a specimen has appeared on his property. Fortunately, he knew the best thing to do was clap and yell.

The footage shows how, moments after entering through the front door, the bear beats a hasty retreat, followed by Troy, who is careful to usher the animal away from his home.

The incident came at a cost, though; Troy's $350 screen door. While the destruction of the screen door left him mad, he said he hoped the video would send a clear message to anyone else living in an area of the U.S. populated by bears.

"Don't leave your sliding door open, just the screen door closed," Troy said.

