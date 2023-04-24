Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons, Gift Cards: Key Dates to Know

In the wake of Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy announcement, the big-box retailer provided key dates and answered customers' lingering questions.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection during the weekend after failing in last-ditch efforts to keep the business afloat. The home-goods retailer had been trying to fend off bankruptcy for months after citing lower customer traffic and "reduced levels of inventory availability" as a source of financial woes this year.

The company shared frequently asked questions about its fate and provided details on topics such as going-out-of-business sales, product return dates and gift registries.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Bed Bath & Beyond for comment.

They dropped that Tucker Carlson/Don Lemon news to distract yall from the real truth, Bed Bath & Beyond coupons expire Wednesday. Stay Woke. pic.twitter.com/AF1vQsN0I2 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 24, 2023

Some of the 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and "continue serving customers as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations," according a company press release.

Store closing sales will start on Wednesday, and all purchases made that day and after will be final. However, anything purchased prior to Wednesday can be returned or exchanged until May 24. Shoppers can use gift cards through May 8 and merchandise credits and rewards until May 15.

For those with gift registries, they can still be viewed but items cannot be purchased through the Bed Bath and Beyond platform. The company expects to partner with another platform allowing customers to transfer their registries, saying it plans to provide details in the coming days, according to an online statement.

Pedestrians walk past a Bed Bath & Beyond store. The home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has shared key dates for its customers. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The company said its bankruptcy filing arrived after falling short in its efforts to compete with home delivery and improve its range of merchandise.

Some right-wing social media users had a different opinion on the bankruptcy, tweeting: "GO WOKE GO BROKE."

The store's collapse has been celebrated by some MAGA Republicans, who say it was caused by the store going "woke" after "canceling" MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Some have said the brand's decision to drop Lindell's products in 2021 led to customers boycotting the store. Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said in a since-deleted tweet that the 2020 presidential race won by President Joe Biden was "the biggest election fraud in history."

His comments triggered numerous retailers to cut ties with MyPillow.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond, however, told Newsweek previously that MyPillow products were removed from its stores because they were underperforming.