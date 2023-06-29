Before and After Photos Show Cleveland 'Disappear' Into Wildfire Smoke

Images appearing online in recent days purport to show Cleveland—but you wouldn't know that from looking at them.

The Ohio city has "disappeared" from view after a plume of wildfire smoke descending from Canada carpeted swaths of the northern continental U.S, obscuring landmarks on the Lake Erie skyline.

Webcam footage by EarthCam, from "high on a cliff overlooking Lake Erie," showed the Cleveland skyline, replete with skyscrapers including the famed Key Tower, shining in the sun across the water on Monday.

But the following day, shots of the city began to grow cloudy, with the skyline slowly vanishing from view. On Wednesday, the waters of Lake Erie could barely be discerned from the smoky haze.

Webcam images of the Cleveland, Ohio, skyline from a camera perched high on a cliff overlooking Lake Erie shows the view of the city on June 26, 2023 (L) and (R) June 28, 2023, when wildfire smoke had set in. Courtesy of EarthCam.com

A series of wildfires in Quebec have sent plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, which due to weather patterns have since descended over Toronto, and states including New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Canada is currently experiencing one of the worst starts on record to its yearly wildfire season.

The latest maps as of Thursday show the most intense wildfires in Canada are focused in northeastern Quebec and northwestern Ontario, around Hudson Bay, as well as in the south of the Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces, which border Montana.

As of June 21, the last official situational report by Natural Resources Canada, in the year to date nearly 6 million hectares (about 14.7 million acres) of land have been burned by wildfires. Across the nation, as of Thursday, there were 508 active fires.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said on Wednesday that "unhealthy" smoke levels were continuing to affect a "wide swath" of the American Midwest. Air quality is expected to improve on Thursday as a weather front moves in over western Canada, damping down the fires.

"Cleveland has straight up just disappeared today because of the Canadian wildfire smoke," one Reddit user wrote on Wednesday, citing the EarthCam footage.

Similarly, Eric Elwell, chief meteorologist for Spectrum News 1 in Ohio, tweeted images comparing the city's skyline produced by the local channel's digital team.

"Cleveland virtually 'disappeared' from view due to today's wildfire smoke in the area," he said.

Cleveland virtually 'disappeared' from view due to today's wildfire smoke in the area. Check out this comparison put together by our digital team. Wow! #OHwx #CLE #Cleveland #WildfireSmoke @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/RORFLUV6bk — Eric Elwell (@EricElwell_TV) June 28, 2023

Another Twitter user posted a comparative video, showing clips taken from his balcony overlooking the city's waterfront before and after the smoke set in. "I can't even see everything like 5ft past me," they wrote in a caption. "This is crazy."

According to AirNow, the U.S. government's air quality monitoring site, as of 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, Cleveland had a particle pollutant index rating of about 160 out of 500. Anything above 200 is deemed a risk to the general population's health.

At present levels, it recommends residents avoid strenuous outdoor activities, shorten the amount of time they have to spend outside or wait for the air quality to improve before exercising in the open.

Canada wildfire smoke in Cleveland, Ohio pic.twitter.com/WQXr6uUdJz — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) June 28, 2023

On Wednesday, meteorologists at the Weather Network said that a slow-moving, low-pressure weather system was pushing the smoke plumes southward.

It added that reports of the smoke smelling like burning plastic was due to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun changing the volatile organic compounds given off by the wildfires into toxic pollutants.

Newsweek approached the NWS in Cleveland via email for comment on Thursday.