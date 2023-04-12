More Details Emerge Over Alleged Wagner Group Beheading Videos

Kyiv has reacted angrily to videos that purportedly show the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who have been beheaded by Wagner Group mercenaries.

Two clips that appear to come from separate war crime incidents have emerged on social media over the past week, sparking a furious response from government figures.

"Punishment will come," tweeted Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko next to a description of the footage.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, tweeted: "There will be accountability for everything."

A spokesman for Kyiv's military intelligence agency GUR, Andriy Yusov, told Ukrainian public television on Wednesday that the aim of the clips was "to demoralize the Ukrainian armed forces and to sow panic."

The two videos have not been independently verified. One appears to have been filmed recently, while the other looks like it was shot last summer.

The first video was posted to a pro-Russian social media channel on April 8 and was allegedly filmed by Wagner mercenaries. The group, which is financed by the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, is spearheading Moscow's efforts to take the town of Bakhmut.

The footage appears to show the bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers next to a destroyed military vehicle. A voice behind the camera is heard saying, "they came up to them and cut their heads off," CNN reported.

A Wagner Group logo on an office in St Petersburg, pictured on November 4, 2022. The private military group is bankrolled by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Vladimir Putin. OLGA MALTSEVA/Getty Images

The troops' hands also appear to have been cut off. Russian social media accounts said the clip was filmed near Bakhmut.

The second blurred video, which was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, purports to show a Russian fighter using a knife to cut off the head of a Ukrainian soldier.

Foliage on the ground has led to speculation that the clip was shot last summer and a voice at the start of the video pointed to the possibility that the victim may have been alive when the attack started.

Some pro-Russian social media accounts have accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out the beheadings themselves, in an effort to prevent identification.

Prigozhin made a similar claim in January after his fighters purportedly found bodies with severed hands and heads near Bakhmut.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

However, the Institute for the Study of War said this week that Wagner troops were reportedly "beheading Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut."

The think tank wrote in its April 10 assessment of the war: "Russian social media users published footage purportedly showing the remains of a head belonging to a Ukrainian serviceman on a spike at an unspecified area in Bakhmut."

The institute added that similar incidents had been reported in Popasna, in the Luhansk region, where Wagner troops were fighting earlier in the war.

The Geneva Convention forbids the mutilation and despoilment of dead bodies in war.