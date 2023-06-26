Being a Leader for the New "Next" Workforce

In 2020, our lives changed. Long-established rules around where we work, play, and learn were broken. Our use of digital tools skyrocketed, opening up new avenues for education, health care, and employment, and more people than ever became entrepreneurs.

Still, many kept waiting for some kind of expected return to "normal." Leaders are still pushing for a "return to the office" as the standard of normalcy despite employees begging for more flexibility. The further we move from 2020 and what was once considered normal, the more imperative it is for companies to accommodate the new "next" or risk dissatisfied and unengaged employees moving on to another company.

With so many new leaders taking on their own companies, we could see a surge in innovation and creativity spurring a whole new world of change for the better, but not if they insist on establishing a new normal based on old standards. Today's leaders must adapt to the next set of changes by building trust, collaboration, and a strong culture of belonging.

Encourage curiosity

Companies today need to be innovating, and workers encouraged to stay curious feel motivated to innovate for their team. People who approach every task with curiosity seek to understand it deeply, enabling themselves to uncover and solve more problems or discover room for improvement. As children, we approached the world with curiosity, embracing the reality that there was more to learn and that through learning, we could do better. When we become adults and face uncertainty or risk, we can lose that curiosity to fear and doubt, limiting our potential. Continued curiosity allows us to confront uncertainty confidently: We recognize and welcome the opportunity to learn.

Employees should be encouraged to embrace curiosity in their daily work and regard themselves as the best source of new solutions for doing it better. Invite questions and make spaces for people to present new ideas. Use one-on-one time to remind employees of their significant contribution to the company and how their curiosity and resulting innovation play a part in its growth. No one should feel embarrassed to ask for help or take risks and fail — leaders should encourage this kind of curiosity and make teamwork and failure a safe and established part of their business plan.

Promote transparency

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt can inhibit an employee's ability to work: honest, fluid communication removes those inhibitions from the equation. With greater up-and-down transparency in a company, a leader faces fewer costly surprises. The back-and-forth flow of accurate information ensures sustained alignment between employees and higher levels of management. Armed with all the information, employees can act more confidently and effectively in their roles. They have fewer reasons to suspect their leader's intentions or second-guess their decisions. Leaders with transparent employees garner more perspectives to consider for better decision-making, driving greater job satisfaction and loyalty.

Encouraging transparency in their teams requires leaders to set an example. If I tell my people I want them to be transparent, honest communication must start with me. I have to stay open, keep no secrets, and walk the talk to demonstrate my commitment to transparency. Leaders should also be approachable and encourage team members to reach out to them for support or feedback. Invite them into your office and make your office an inviting place to be. When people feel comfortable with their leaders and believe they are listening, they are more likely to come to them with honest, genuine perspectives.

Maintain relevance

In the face of constant change, employee needs are always evolving. With a workforce of five generations, those expectations and demands are more diverse than ever. Keeping and maintaining a strong team takes much more work than simply providing a stable income. Employees want more support from their employers: flexibility, wellness programs, and other benefits that can vary from person to person. Investing in everything with our best efforts would be too costly. Investing in the wrong places could result in lost time, effort, and money: It could also cost a company employees if they feel their leaders are neglecting their needs.

For leaders to stay relevant to what their people want and draw top talent to their team, they need feedback. Make spaces for regular feedback and stay open to communication from everyone on your team. When we listen to our people, we can identify their strengths and weaknesses, drawing out opportunities for training and improvement or promotions and potential career growth. Leaders build loyalty by providing those development resources and pathways to what their people want. Even as employee needs continue to change, feedback allows leaders to adapt quickly and have a better chance of meeting them.

Ensure balance

Although people appreciated the flexibility of working from home that came with the pandemic, it disrupted the normal compartmentalization of their work-life balance. The sense of needing to be online and available at all hours of the day led to higher rates of stress, anxiety, and burnout.

Rather than thinking about work-life balance as something we have to constantly maintain, I consider it more of a teeter-totter. Give one side too much weight, and both sit stagnant. Only when we allow the ups and downs to happen can we try to balance them. I put off having my first child until I felt certain I was ready to be the best leader and parent. But, once I had my daughter, I realized I didn't have to choose: The healthy relationships I developed with my kids helped me build and maintain healthier business relationships; my experience as a mother benefitted my leadership and professional life.

At the end of the day, there is no map for navigating this new world, so give yourself a break. Dedicate yourself to doing your best work, invest in your people, and make sure they understand the value of their wellness for the company's success. With curiosity, transparency, relevance, and balance, we improve our chances of surviving this and future uncertainty.