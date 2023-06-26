World

Belarus Shares Details of Alleged Plot To Invade Country

By
Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Russia Vladimir Putin

Western intelligence officers are preparing "militants" to seize power in Belarus, according to Minsk's security service.

Belarus' KGB has identified these people and the "special services officers who train them," Konstantin Bychek, deputy chief of the Investigation Department of Belarus' State Security Committee, said on Sunday, according to the country's media.

These intelligence officers are "training militants in Poland, the Baltic countries, and Ukraine for the subsequent use of force to overthrow the government in our country," Bychek told Minsk's state TV channel, Belarus-1.

Bychek said that these "militants" were first trained, then "tested on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine."

Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25, 2023. Western intelligence officers are preparing "militants" to seize power in Belarus, according to Minsk's security service. ILYA PITALEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

They then "return, become instructors, prepare terrorist attacks, and develop plans for an armed invasion of the territory of Belarus," Bychek added.

He offered no evidence to support his claims in pieces published by Belarusian media. Newsweek has reached out to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry for comment via email.

This is the kind of rhetoric that authorities in Minsk have regularly spouted over the years, according to Rasmus Nilsson, of the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College London, U.K.

"Right now, given the war in Ukraine and turmoil in Russia, the Belarusian regime wants to show the Russian leaders that they are on top of things and ready to work with Russia against a Western threat," he told Newsweek on Monday.

Belarus' authorities will want the country to believe that it is "under serious, constant Western threat," he said, with this type of statement intended to first strengthen the regime in Minsk, and "only the Russian regime after that."

Belarus' long-time strongman leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has been a steadfast ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including throughout Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Lukashenko became embroiled in the Kremlin's efforts to diffuse the crisis which erupted between the Russian leadership and Wagner Group mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian and Russian media reported.

On Saturday, fighters following Prigozhin marched towards Moscow after the Wagner leader accused Russian officials of targeting Wagner troops in Ukraine.

Wagner mercenaries have been crucial in Russia's war effort, most notably in fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut. However, the long-running feud between Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's top soldier, has also been making the headlines for months.

The Wagner soldiers then crossed into the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don from Ukraine. In an address on Saturday, Putin said that those who "organized and prepared the military rebellion" would "answer for it."

Read more

Prigozhin then said his fighters would stop their "march for justice," before it was announced Prigozhin would leave for Belarus and would not face charges in Russia over the mutiny. At the time of publication, Prigozhin's current whereabouts are not known.

Lukashenko waded into the conflict between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership because he has known Prigozhin for decades, the Russian state news agency Tass reported on Sunday.

Lukashenko "has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, about 20 years, and this was his personal initiative which was coordinated with President Putin," Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC