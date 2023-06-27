Belgian Malinois Proudly Showing Off His Destructiveness Delights Internet

Dogs love having fun and without proper training would do whatever their hearts desire, regardless of how destructive that behavior may be.

A video of a Belgian Malinois named Scar in San Diego thoroughly enjoying himself has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, Scar can be seen running into a lounge while his owner, Amanda Kapiolani, films him. He's dragging the remnants of what appears to be a completely destroyed, blue, plastic kids pool in his mouth. After being reprimanded by Kapiolani, Scar looks at his owner then runs away through the door.

"It's the exit for me," the caption reads.

A stock image of a Belgian Malinois. A Belgian Malinois named Scar has shown why the breed needs a lot of stimulation in a viral TikTok video. BiancaGrueneberg/Getty Images

"And this is why not just anyone can handle a malinois!!! They are wide open and need stimulation!!" commented a user on TikTok.

An intelligent, strong, working dog, the Belgian Malinois needs constant exercise and stimulation.

"If you have ever seen a Mal perform an obedience routine, you know firsthand what a smart and eager breed this is," say the American Kennel Club, "Problems set in, though, when this people-oriented dog is underemployed and neglected. Exercise, and plenty of it, preferably side by side with their adored owner, is key to Mal happiness."

The Malinois makes a very capable working dog in law enforcement and protection such as drug, bomb and gas detection, search and rescue and tracking. They also make good service dogs.

"This breed needs extensive socialization from an early age, and firm, but not harsh, training," advises Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Belgians are instinctively protective so they should be trained and socialized very well from an early age. Unless you are specifically working in a protection sport, you do not need to give your Belgian any protection training, as it will come naturally to them. Belgians make excellent pets for the right homes, as they thrive on loving companionship."

Despite the destruction caused by Scar, users on TikTok loved the video.

"Mom look we need a new one it just exploded I didn't do it," commented one user.

"The way he just dipped into the darkness with it," said another user.

"Oh my dog isn't the only one that tore that pool to pieces and now terrorizes me with it," said another comment.

Newsweek has reached out to Amanda Kapiolani via TikTok for comment.

