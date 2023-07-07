Belgian Malinois Goes Viral for His Antics After Reaching 'Teen Period'

Animals go through adolescence just like humans do, and one dog owner captured their pet acting like a typical teenager in a TikTok video that has 167,000 views at time of writing.

In the video, posted by @tyke_kona, Tyke the Belgian Malinois can be seen going through his teenage years. He can be seen sulking on the floor, ripping up his bed, rolling around on some towels on the floor and chasing a plastic bottle around with a frenzied energy.

"He's a wild one," reads the caption, while the video says, "POV: You have a teenage dog."

One of the hardest times for a pet owner is when their dog enters their teenage years.

"This period is individual to each dog, but it may begin when he's about eight months old and continue until he's two years old," the American Kennel Club (AKC) says.

But don't despair, there are things you can do to make the inevitable stage go more smoothly.

"While your puppy is still young, start training!" the AKC recommends. "Puppies are never too young to learn the basics of sit, down, stay, come, etc. You need to be consistent with this training throughout your dog's life, but especially while he is very young, so he gains a good understanding of what you are asking. Positive reinforcement is essential, so make sure you reward your pup with appropriate treats when he succeeds. Make sure to break up the treats into easy, chewable bites."

Crate training can also be a good way of mitigating some of the destruction your teenage dog may cause.

"Using a crate gives your puppy a safe place to relax, and even as he gets older and the crate isn't needed to maintain house-training, it's still a great idea to keep it around to use when you need to prevent your growing puppy from getting into trouble," the AKC says.

Users on TikTok loved the teenage pup.

"Mines tore up every nice bed I've gotten. He's 15 months. Hopefully one day," said one user.

"My 8 month old GSD licks my face as I eat as if it makes him taste the food or something....it's tough out here," said another.

"My boy is 11 months he ate my couches. But honestly I took it as a favor I hated tho couches," joked another user.

