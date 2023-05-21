Struggling To Lose Belly Fat? You Could Have These Vitamin Deficiencies

Hitting the gym but still struggling to reduce stubborn belly fat? It could be down to a nutrient deficiency.

Kayleen Eslinger is a licensed registered dietitian (RD) at the Medical Offices of Manhattan in New York City. She told Newsweek: "One specific vitamin or mineral cannot necessarily cause nor magically reduce your belly fat. But if you feel you are holding onto more fat, specifically in your midsection, there are some specific deficiencies that could be a contributing cause."

A stock image of a person holding their shirt up and showing folds in their abdominal area. A lack of certain vitamins may be contributing to the fat around your midsection, a registered dietitian told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Studies have shown that changes in diet can help reduce fat. The visceral fat area (VFA), the fat around the organs in your abdominal cavity, "may be decreased by proper dietary habits," according to a two-year study of Japanese adults, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients.

The research, published in November 2019, found that consuming certain nutrients, including manganese, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K and folic acid, was "significantly inversely correlated with a change in VFA."

Excess fat around the stomach area can have some serious health consequences, such as an increased risk of early death, according to a study published in September 2020 in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed journal.

Vitamin Deficiencies Causing Belly Fat

Here, we look at some vitamin deficiencies that may contribute to belly fat, according to Eslinger:

Vitamin D

Eslinger said studies have linked obesity and increased belly fat to low levels of vitamin D. A February 2015 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity Reviews found that "the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency was more elevated in obese subjects."

Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters) of 30 or higher, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Eslinger said vitamin D regulates a hormone called leptin, "which controls hunger signals and fat storage in the body," and "uncontrolled hunger cues could lead to increased intake and ultimately weight gain."

She added that, with the sun being our main source of vitamin D, the general population tends to be more deficient, especially during the winter months.

Eslinger said minimal levels of vitamin D are found in certain fish, including salmon, tuna and sardines, as well as egg yolks. So, she recommends supplementing with "2000IUs [of vitamin D], if your sunlight exposure is limited, to maintain optimal vitamin D levels."

A stock image of containers of supplement pills on a table. "One specific vitamin or mineral cannot necessarily cause nor magically reduce your belly fat.," a registered dietitian told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Vitamin B12

Eslinger said: "This specific B vitamin plays a key role in fat metabolism, so a deficiency could cause excess fat storage, potentially in the mid section."

A July 2020 study in Nutrients found "compelling evidence that the regulation of lipids [fats] and increased adiposity are associated with low B12 via epigenetic [how your behaviors and environment affects the way your genes work] mechanisms."

An August 2013 study was published in Medicinski Glasnik, the official publication of the Medical Association of Zenica-Doboj Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It found that "low vitamin B12 level was associated with obesity and overweight." Being overweight is defined as having a BMI between 25 and 30, according to the CDC.

Eslinger said vitamin B12 is mostly found in animal products, with eggs, low-fat dairy products and salmon being good sources. Vitamin B12 is also found in fortified cereals.

"Those who are plant-based or do not eat animal products should consider supplementing with either B12 or a B-complex supplement to prevent deficiency," Eslinger added.

A stock image of eggs, cheeses and milk and bread on a table. Eggs and low-fat dairy products are good sources of vitamin B12, a dietitian told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is another vitamin that is "essential in the role of fat metabolism," Eslinger said.

A March 2023 study published in the peer-reviewed Biomedicines said "evidence indicates that vitamin A is important in regulating body fat."

The study found that "vitamin A deficiency is associated with excess body adiposity [body fat] in women with the recommended intake of vitamin" and "greater body adiposity, especially visceral, was correlated with reduced serum concentrations of vitamin A."

A stock image of different leafy green vegetables on a table. Leafy greens, such as kale, spinach and broccoli, are great sources of vitamin A. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Eslinger said: "Vitamin A deficiency has been noted to be more prevalent in those who are obese. This is most likely due to a diet low in foods packed with vitamin A."

The dietitian added that leafy green vegetables (such as kale, spinach and broccoli), orange and yellow vegetables (such as sweet potato, carrots and squash), and eggs and dairy products are all great sources of vitamin A.

Do you have any diet/nutrition tips to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.