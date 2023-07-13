Beloved Dog Dies Minutes After Eating Toxic Algae From Lake

A young flat-coated retriever has died after ingesting toxic algae on a lakeside walk.

Owner Jan Eggington, from Worcestershire in the U.K., was walking her dog along Wimbleball Lake in Exmoor when her 2-year-old dog, Cove, stopped near some dead fish on the side of the lake, reports DevonLive. Just 45 minutes later, Cove passed away.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce powerful toxins that are harmful to both humans and animals.

Photo of a dog playing in water with an algal bloom in the background. Algal blooms can release toxic substances that can be harmful to people and animals. MichalRenee/Getty

"Blue-green algae can be found worldwide and naturally occur in lakes, ponds, canals, rivers and reservoirs," a spokesperson for the Kennel Club—a UK-based charity devoted to dog health and welfare—told Newsweek. "They are more common in warmer months, with more sunlight, but can also occur following heavy rainfall."

These algal blooms can multiply rapidly and contaminate large bodies of water. "They can look like green/turquoise wispy paint, green scum or clumps of green particles; however, they can even sometimes be red, brown or black," the spokesperson said. "The water may sometimes smell musty, earthy or grassy and you may see foam along the shoreline."

Swimming in contaminated water enables the toxins from the algae to penetrate the body. But Cove had not even entered the water. And yet, analysis led by Dr. Andrew Turner from the Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) confirmed that he had been exposed to anatoxins found in blue-green algae blooms. Most likely, the young dog was exposed to these toxins by eating the contaminated fish on the side of the lake.

The Kennel Club reported the story, quoting Egginton as saying of the incident:

"My husband first realized all was not well when Cove started staggering as he walked back from the lake, and by the time I'd caught up with them, he was already paralysed. The frightening aspect to me is that something so dangerous, that was not even in the water, can kill your dog in 45 minutes. We are so careful with our dogs, we think about them in everything we do; we know all of the poisonous foods and plants, and were very aware of blue-green algae, but one lick of the fish was enough.

"If Cove's story can make others more aware of the dangers not just in, but also around the water and saves lives as a result, then the pain of sharing his story will be worthwhile."

The incident is the first confirmed death from blue-green algae in the U.K.

In light of the incident, the Kennel Club has issued a warning to pet owners and advice on how to keep their pets safe.

"Owners can protect their pets by keeping their dogs away from bodies of water, such as lakes, ponds and rivers that you suspect may contain blue-green algae–this includes not letting them swim in or drink from the water, but also well away from the banks and surrounding areas," the spokesperson said. "Pay attention to any signage that may indicate if there is any nearby, but bear in mind that this may not be in place.

"If you suspect your dog has come into contact with blue-green algae, take them to your vet urgently – if possible, call ahead to let them know you are on your way as cases of blue-green algae poisoning often need rapid treatment."

Humans, too, should be cautious around bodies of water with large algal blooms. "Humans coming into contact with the substance includes skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and pain in muscles and joints," the spokesperson said.

To keep yourself and your family safe, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a simple piece of advice: "When in doubt, best keep out!"