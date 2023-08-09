'Below Deck' Stars Break Silence On Two Attempted Sexual Assaults On Board

The crew at the center of sexual assault incidents on Below Deck Down Under have spoken up about their experiences.

The most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, which follows the work and lives of crew working on the superyachts of the rich and famous, showed two separate incidents of inappropriate behavior.

Bosun Luke Jones and stewardess Laura Bileskalne were fired by Captain Jason Chambers over unwanted sexual advances to their colleagues.

Margot Sisson (L) and Luke Jones star in 'Below Deck Down Under'. Jones was fired from the boat after unwanted sexual advances towards Sisson. Bravo/NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

Producers had to step in when Jones crawled into bed naked with stewardess Margot Sisson after a night out f drinking in Cairns, Australia.

Sisson was seen telling the ship's chief steward Aesha Scott she wants to go to sleep adding: "All I want is water and bed, no Luke."

When Scott leaves to deal with a power outage on the boat, Jones tries to coax Sisson to join him in the jacuzzi.

After she rejected his advances, Jones returned to Sisson's room wearing nothing but a towel and got into bed beside the sleeping woman. Producers quickly intervened to stop what was happening, but Jones told them: "Can you f*** off for a second?" closing the door in their faces.

Eventually, when Scott returned to check on Sisson the latter tells her what happened.

"Did you consent to him being in here?" Scott asks Sisson. She was told "No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all."

Then in a separate incident, Bileskalne is seen making unwanted advances to fellow crew member, Adam Kodra, who repeatedly told her "no" after she kept trying to touch him, before following him to his bunk and offering him a massage.

Producers once again stepped in and a reluctant Bileskalne eventually left the room.

Captain Chambers fired the pair the next day, and slammed Bileskalne for disputing Jones' termination by saying it "wasn't fair."

Newsweek has contacted NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, which owns Bravo, by email for comment.

Aesha Scott (L) was praised for her quick response to the incident between Sisson and Jones, while Laura Bileskalne (R) was fired for making unwanted advances to another crew member. Bravo/NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

But now, the three women have spoken out on social media with Sisson praising Scott and Chambers for their support.

In a series of posts on her Instagram stories, Sisson wrote: "everybody needs an Aesha in their life."

On a photo of Captain Chambers, Sisson added that "a lot of captains would choose to sweep this under the rug," and praised him for his "immediate response" and "leaving no room for BS."

Sisson also thanked the ship's chef, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, who told her after the incident, "women should be able to be black out drunk if they want to. We should be able to stand in a room naked and not have anyone do anything to us."

The stewardess admitted the advice was "eye opening."

"To all the women who have been affected by sexual assault... my heart breaks for you," Sisson wrote on another slide.

"I understand this episode was deeply triggering and incredibly difficult for people to watch. However, I believe it was vital to show because this issue is all too real and far too frequent."

Sisson added: "If you've ever experienced something like this, you should not feel ridicule or shame or have your experience minimized. Had I woken up to a boat full of people who had the same feelings as Laura, I would have continued to think it was my fault."

Scott also took to social media after the episode aired to remind people why they decided to show the shocking scenes.

"So obviously the episodes have come out now and I know that everyone has got a lot of opinions and there's a lot of feelings and emotions and all these things coming up for a lot of people. I know obviously it was a lot for myself at the time as well, but i just wanted to take the opportunity to come on here and just remind everyone of the main message that was showing on the episode," Scott began the video.

"Which is that women, and actually, everyone has the right to go out and have fun and feel safe. And that is just the f****** end of it. There's no questions or ifs, or buts. That is just the end of it. So please, please just keep an eye on your friends, keep an eye on each other and we just need to share the love."

As for Bileskalne, she posted to her Instagram that she had grown up a lot since the episodes were filmed.

"My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show," she wrote.

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.