Video of Ben Affleck Looking 'Stressed' With Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral

Video footage of Ben Affleck looking "stressed" while out and about in Los Angeles with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has gone viral on social media.

Affleck, 50—who tied the knot with his Gigli co-star Lopez, 53, last summer—has become the focus of a series of memes in recent months after being caught on camera during a number of candid moments.

Things were no different this week, when footage was shared on TikTok of Affleck and Lopez performing the decidedly innocuous task of walking to their car while carrying their respective beverages.

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are pictured on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. Video footage of Affleck appearing "stressed" as he walked with Lopez has gone viral on social media. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the clip, captioned, "Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn't dead," the actor was seen mumbling and briefly shaking his head as he walked ahead of his wife before opening the car door for her. Once she was inside the vehicle, he appeared agitated as he slammed the door shut.

Daredevil star Affleck then made his way around to the other side of the car, with the footage ending on him looking at the videographer with an exasperated expression on his face.

The video, which was viewed more than 2.8 million times on TikTok, was later shared on Twitter, with the added caption: "That man look STRESSED."

With the video already amassing more than 25 million views since it was uploaded on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, many Twitter users chimed in with their opinions about what may have left Affleck appearing agitated.

"Looks like he just wants to go home and play Forza Horizon or something," one viewer quipped in reaction to the clip.

"That dude regrets fame," joked another, before imagining Affleck as saying to himself that he should have "just took my first bag and bounced for good."

"The man is a walking meme," wrote another, as they shared a photo of Affleck standing with his eyes closed as he held a cigarette.

the man is a walking meme pic.twitter.com/deeLX6oRvu — Mihai (@mihai_vie) May 10, 2023

Amid the jokes, one Twitter user pointed out that Affleck's frustration appeared to be with the person who was filming him and Lopez as they went about their day.

Agreeing with that take, another commented: "This is the body language I am reading as well. Obvious at the end, but a lot of people saying he looks mad at JLo. His energy reads 'f*** here we go again.' When he gets to his car and notices more people filming. Whether you choose that life or not, I am sure it gets old fast."

"[I don't know] why people think actors choose that life," another chimed in. "They choose to entertain but [I don't know] why people think they're on the clock 24/7."

"Nobody even 'chooses' to be stalked either," said another in agreement. "Americans are just weirdly entitled to famous people's privacy."

nobody even "chooses" to be stalked either. Americans are just weirdly entitled to famous people's privacy — louie ☻ (@louie_jackjr) May 10, 2023

On Wednesday evening, Good Will Hunting star Affleck was all smiles as he attended the Los Angeles premiere of Lopez's new Netflix movie The Mother.

Affleck was also the focus of memes on social media after he was caught on camera appearing bored while attending the Grammy Awards with Lopez in February. Another video clip showed the two have a seemingly tense exchange, which led some to believe they were arguing.

However, according to a popular TikTok user, the two were incredibly "cute" the whole time they were at the star-studded event.

AlmostAnna was a hired seat filler at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and her account of the evening has received millions of views across her videos. Responding to all the online chatter around Affleck and Lopez, she recorded a special video detailing her experience of sitting next to the couple.

"I was next to them for a good bit of it. That was my favorite seat because I was right in front of Beyoncé," AlmostAnna explained, revealing that she was taking Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's seat when he was away from the table.

Commenting on how Lopez and Affleck behaved on the night, AlmostAnna said "the whole time they were cute and s***."

She continued: "J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you' and he was like, 'Oh god, this again.' Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. He knew and he also chose not to change his expression. I love how unbothered that is.

"So I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, 'Honey, this is so funny. Look at this,' and he was like, 'Jesus Christ.' But they were super lovey-dovey. Their hands were intertwined. I don't know how to describe it, but they just were. So it wasn't like 'Oh my god, this is gonna lead to divorce.' Like they were cute."

According to body language expert, psychiatrist, and author of Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live with Them, and When to Leave Them, Carole Lieberman, Lopez and Affleck's marriage is put under more stress than the average couple.

"Being in the spotlight does take its toll on celebrity marriages because it magnifies the little problems that most marriages go through," Lieberman told Newsweek. "Little spats are normal. They just don't happen in front of the camera for most people."