Ben & Jerry's Video Slammed Amid Boycott Calls—'Bud Light Moment'

Ben & Jerry's is under fire once again after posting a video to celebrate "National Ice Cream Month."

The ice cream brand stirred up controversy with a Fourth of July social media post that said America "exists on stolen Indigenous land" and suggested land be returned to its ancestral owners.

This led to calls for a boycott and people joking that Ben & Jerry's were following in the footsteps of Bud Light. The beer company has experienced a national boycott that started in April after some consumers were unhappy that they had teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, and sent her commemorative cans to mark the first year of her gender transition journey.

After Ben & Jerry's holiday tweet, stocks for its parent company, Unilever, fell by 0.53 percent on Thursday.

@benandjerrys Find your nearest Scoop Shop now and celebrate National Ice Cream Month with us! ♬ original sound - benandjerrys

But even after its seemingly innocuous "National Ice Cream Month" post, people have still bombarded the company with negative comments on TikTok.

"Are you trying to get a Bud Light moment?" one person asked.

"Ben & Jerry's to Bud Light 'hold my beer,'" another added.

However, plenty of TikTok users wrote that they supported Ben & Jerry's.

"To the best tasting ice cream… Keep speaking the truth and let these racist ppl hate," commented one fan.

Another wrote: "Love you Ben & Jerry's will be buying more ice cream."

A Ben & Jerry's ice cream container is seen in Miami on September 23, 2021. The company has faced calls for a boycott over a Fourth of July message it posted to Twitter. Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

The ice cream company had tweeted before July 4: "The United States was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let's commit to returning it."

Ben & Jerry's was then accused of going "woke" for their support of minority communities, much like Bud Light and other companies such as Disney, Fox News, Hersheys and Target, which have faced the wrath of consumers who use the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke.

The company is no stranger to getting into hot water for its political statements.

In March this year, one of Ben & Jerry's founders, Ben Cohen, spoke out against the U.S. providing military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia.

"I think the U.S. should use its power to negotiate an end to the war, not prolong the death and destruction by supplying more weapons," Cohen said in a statement.

Ben & Jerry's also stopped selling its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2022, saying it would not renew its contract with a licensee in Israel that makes and distributes the ice cream in the region.

USA Today reporter, Kelly Tyko, described it as "one of the strongest and highest-profile rebukes by a well-known company of Israel's policy of settling its citizens on war-won lands."