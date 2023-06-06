With South Korea attending on the sidelines of the recent summit in Hiroshima, the G7 issued rejoinders to China and Russia for their aggression and economic coercion. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the third time this year, and there is even talk of Korea possibly joining the G7 as a formal member.

The U.S. has made many attempts to push Korea and Japan closer over the years and has achieved much success toward that end this year, although the positive relations between Seoul and Tokyo may not last in the long-term.

It might feel counterintuitive, but the United States should pull back from its current over-extended position in Asia. It would be easier to achieve a sustainable security equilibrium in Northeast Asia and a solution to the on-again, off-again Korea-Japan feud if the two maritime neighbors could settle things themselves without heavy-handed American involvement. The U.S. would be able to lessen its burden, and Korea and Japan might be able to create a feasible balancing coalition.

It is necessary to acknowledge that the current U.S. approach of encouraging Korea to make amends with Japan has borne fruit in the short-term. Yoon Suk-yeol dropped demands for Japan to compensate victims of WWII-era forced labor, and that allowed for the two countries to resume military cooperation and intelligence sharing.

While those moves were positive for the Biden's administration's pursuit of trilateral cooperation, they might not last beyond the next Korean administration. Korea did not solve its real problems with Japan, and it could again cause a flare up or a change of policy.

Koreans do not perceive that they have precisely the same interests toward Japan and China as the United States. Some of America's policies toward China would even harm South Korea. American attempts to decouple the global economy from China would hurt Korean companies that still do much sourcing from China and manufacturing in China. How far will Korea go before it threatens their economy and they have to rethink their alignment with the U.S.?

There are arguably benefits to using treaty allies to extend U.S. hegemony, but those benefits come at a cost. According to the GAO report released in March 2021, the U.S. paid $13.4 billion from 2016-2019 to station 28,500 troops in South Korea, while the Republic of Korea only paid $5.8 billion. The burden for the $33.5 billion cost of stationing 50,000 troops in Japan also fell mostly on the U.S.

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division-ROK-U.S. Combined Division participates in the Best squad competitions at Camp Humphreys on May 4, 2023, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

At their summit in April, Biden committed the U.S. even more deeply to high-stakes nuclear deterrence. That limits flexibility and raises tensions with China and Russia, but it doesn't do very much to deter North Korea, its ostensible purpose, as DPRK targets are out of range of the subs when in Korean waters.

The Yoon administration, meanwhile, is not actually increasing its contributions to defense. Yoon cut the ROK's rate of defense spending increase by nearly half. His 2023 budget calls for a 4.6 percent hike, while his liberal predecessor Moon Jae-in increased defense spending by 8.7 percent.

Putting Korea more squarely in charge of its own self-defense would increase their defense spending and make them take responsibility for prioritizing the right weapons and strategies. Korean leaders and policymakers would be able to analyze their national interests soberly, without influence from across the Pacific and without Korean politicians trying to curry favor with U.S. presidents.

A Korea with defense independence would also be less vulnerable to Chinese economic coercion. When Korean President Park Geun-hye chose to deploy the American missile defense system THAAD, in part to win favor with the U.S., China became skeptical of the purpose of the missiles and responded with informal sanctions. If Korea had deployed its own domestically-produced missile system that was not tied into American radar systems, there might not have been as much pushback from Beijing. South Korea is already becoming adept at producing its own advanced weaponry.

Korea and Japan, along with other allies, might choose to form a balancing coalition, and maintain security in Northeast Asia without as extreme of a commitment by the U.S. A real discussion and compromise between Korean leadership and Japan of their shared interests and remaining grievances—which Yoon has papered over—would be possible without the U.S. putting its finger on the scale.

Korea might end up taking a hawkish line on China, and it might not. There is little appetite in Seoul for an all-encompassing new Cold War. But whatever position Korea ends up at, it would be more sustainable than the current carrot-and-stick approach the U.S. relies on now, which results in Korea often calibrating its policies toward what its leaders think the U.S. wants of it. Even after stepping back from involvement in South Korean affairs, the U.S. would still be able to find many shared interests on which to work with the ROK.

Mitchell Blatt is an international journalist who covers issues related to Asia.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.