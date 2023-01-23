Bengals' Joe Burrow Dubbed 'Next Tom Brady'—'QB With an Iron Mind'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been hailed as the "Tom Brady of his generation" after he led the defending conference champions to a second straight AFC Championship game.

The 26-year-old Bengals star attracted the praise after he showed he had ice in his veins and a cool head, helping engineer a 27-10 win in the snow against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals set up a repeat of the championship game from last year, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping to repeat the win that took them to the Super Bowl last time around.

This was the Bengals 10th win in a row and many pundits have said that this version of the team is better than the one that narrowly lost 23-20 against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI last February.

The success of the Bengals on the field over recent seasons has seen many take to social media to favorably compare Burrow to Brady, as the 45-year-old NFL G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) considers whether to continue for another season or retire from the game after 23 seasons.

Writing on Twitter, one football fan acclaimed Burrow: "After watching Tom Brady for two decades, I can honestly say Joe Burrow is the closest I've seen to him from a mindset perspective. No matter how big the moment, it never phases Burrow. Cool, calm and collective. All ball, no BS."

Another pointed out how cool Burrow is under the current pressure on him, tweeting: "Burrow feels like the new Brady. No he won't win like him, but nothing bothers him."

A third described the characteristics of Brady that have been shown by Burrow, with them writing: "Josh Allen is great and Patrick Mahomes is the MVP, but Joe Burrow is the next Tom Brady: smart as hell, cocky, quick release, reads defenses and works the middle of the field, doesn't get hit. Now all he needs is 9 more Super Bowl appearances. #CINvsBUF"

A fourth added: "I said it before the season started and I feel better about it now. Joe Burrow is the Tom Brady of his generation."

Burrow has shown that he has that winning instinct after being crowned the Heisman Trophy winner at college level, helping LSU to the National Championship before being the Bengals #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The QB said after reaching the Super Bowl last year that this is what should be expected of the Bengals as they continue their stunning form.

Burrow said: "That's our standard now. We're going to celebrate it every single time we do it. We're going to smoke our cigars, wear our T-shirts and hats. We expect that every year."

Brady himself has heaped praise on Burrow since he entered the league in 2020.

Speaking about the one that might fill his considerable shoes when he finally hangs them up, Brady said: "He's done a great job. He's a great young player. He's got a great arm, runs well, very athletic. I'm really impressed by him overcoming the adversities that he has.

"There were high expectations for him coming out and he's lived up to it. So a lot of credit to him, and their team's done a great job.

They were in the Super Bowl last year, they're playing really well this year. Good defense, good offense, good special teams group. Well-coached."

The NFL rumor mill has suggested that the Bengals are looking to secure Burrow to a huge extension to his contract.

Spotrac has reported that Burrow is on the third year of his rookie contract, which is earning him around $3.9 million a year.

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray being paid $46.1 million a year, it's believed that the Bengals will break the bank to ensure they have Burrow on a longer contract.

It could be a small price to pay to keep "the next Tom Brady" at the head of the Bengals' current resurgence.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.