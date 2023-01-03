Bengals President Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin: 'Unprecedented Times'

The president of the Cincinnati Bengals said that the team was praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a new statement on Tuesday as many await updates on the NFL player's condition.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time—what we can do is support one another," Mike Brown wrote in the statement.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, 24, collapsed during a now-postponed game against the Bengals on Monday night after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet hit his chest. The Buffalo Bills explained on Twitter that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following the hit. He was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition, the Bills said.

In another tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the Bills said that he remained in critical condition at the same hospital.

Hamlin was surrounded by teammates, some of whom appeared visibly upset, as he received medical care on the field. He has received an outpouring of support from across the league and beyond since he collapsed.

"Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount...and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront," Brown wrote in his statement Tuesday.

"As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other," Brown continued. "The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."

After the incident with Hamlin halted play in the Bill-Bengals game during the first quarter, the NFL announced Monday night that the game had been postponed. In a new statement Tuesday afternoon, the NFL said that after speaking to both teams and leadership from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), a labor union that represents NFL players, it had decided that the game will not be resumed this week.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date...We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available," the statement read.

Hamlin's family issued a statement Tuesday afternoon expressing gratitude for the wave of support he has received since collapsing. They thanked the Bengals and their head coach Zac Taylor, as well as the first responders and medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided Hamlin with "exceptional care."

The family did not provide any more insight on Hamlin's current condition, but promised to release updates as soon as they have them

Newsweek reached out to the NFL and NFLPA for further comment.