Bernese Mountain Is Filmed 'Holding the Baby' As the Pair Sit in the Window

A TikTok video has impressed the internet after it showed a Bernese mountain dog cuddling her human sibling while they were both people-watching out of a window.

In the short clip, which can be seen here, the Massachusetts-based pair can be seen leaning over the ledge of a sofa and watching their street from behind a window.

The caring dog, named Ivy, appears to be holding her baby sibling up and cuddling her with a paw, making sure the baby does not fall.

The viral video, posted by @IvyTheBerner, has been captioned "they do this every morning now."

Text on the video read: "Every morning they look out the window while I'm getting ready for work."

Since being posted on the social media platform, the video has garnered over 711,000 likes from TikTok users.

"Imagine being someone walking by and seeing that! it would make my freaking day," one impressed user commented underneath the post.

"Holding the baby," another user said.

Yet another user commented under the post: "This is so sweet."

While another fan of the video on TikTok wrote: "I've said it a million times. We don't deserve doggos."

Bernese mountain dogs have gained a reputation for displaying a gentle, protective, and caring disposition.

According to pet food company Purina, the dogs are "sensitive, extremely devoted and above all, super sweet dogs." However, the pet brand adds that Bernese mountain dogs are not the most active dogs in the world. It makes perfect sense why Ivy would prefer to snuggle up on the sofa instead of running around her living room with a ball!

Purina adds: "Bernese mountain dogs are good-natured pets, who love to be included in all aspects of family life and make wonderful companions. They are affectionate, patient, and especially good with children, protecting them if necessary."

