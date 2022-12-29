Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'

An adorable video of a dog thinking a cat is a chew toy has gone viral on TikTok with nearly 21 million views.

In the video, Theodore the Bernese mountain dog can be seen lying on his dog bed, tail wagging, with a grey cat between his front paws, licking the cat and seemingly chewing on the cats ears. One user commented, "Doggy enjoying his live squishy toy."

The cat, named Chip, doesn't appear to be putting up much of a fight leading one user to comment: "At this point I'm convinced he thinks the cat is a stuffed animal and the cat has accepted it!" User Melanie Shields, @melmshields, captioned the video, "Another day, another cuddle? Attack? Can never tell with these guys," Her bio reads, "I like my dogs and my kid. My cat is OK."

Some users expressed their concern for the cat with one user saying: "Am I the only one scared for the cat?" Another commented: "People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat." Shields responded to the comments by posting several other videos showing Chip the cat making it very clear he is the boss, captioning one video, "The comments are all 'That poor cat can't defend himself. Not all cats are sassy' Chip the cat was like hold my beer."

Whether you already have a cat and are thinking about getting a dog, or vice versa, it's important to spend some time and attention introducing them. "Fighting like cats and dogs" is popular metaphor but, as these two animals show, it isn't always accurate.

According to the website of pet food company Hill's Pet, evidence suggests that cats and dogs living together dates back about 12,000 years, "to the time when cats were first domesticated as the world shifted to an agrarian-based economy and farmers needed good mousers to keep the rats and other pests out of the food storage areas."

Hill's Pet concluded: "Although it may seem elusive, cats and dogs can live together—not just as roommates but as tried and true BFFs. One of the best ways of achieving this relationship is to invest time and patience in the introduction period between the two pets, including socialization. Who knows, one day, your cat and dog may end up snuggling together."

