This 8-Week-Old Golden Retriever and Bernese Mountain Mix Is Melting Hearts

By
An adorable video revealing what happens if you mix a golden retriever and a Bernese mountain dog has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.6 million views.

In the video, posted by @rolothegoldenmountaindog, Rolo, the 8-week-old golden mountain dog, is revealed in all his glory with his black, white and tan coat, and his classic retriever smile.

"Think I've found a new favorite dog," said one user, while another said: "This makes me uncontrollably happy."

While many dog owners are still purists, preferring purebred dogs over mixed, combining dog breeds has become a fashionable trend in recent years.

golden retriever and bernese mountain dog
A stock image of a Bernese mountain dog and a golden retriever. A mix of these two breeds has been revealed to the world and it's extremely cute. Photographer and Illustrator/Getty Images

A purebred dog is simply a dog that has registration papers that indicate that both parents were registered and of the same breed. This has no influence on the quality or health of the dog, simply that the dog is only one breed of dog.

Many people believe that purebred dogs are more reliable than a dog with an ambiguous family history however, with high demands and irresponsible breeding, many "purebred" dogs have health and behavioral issues.

A mutt is a dog where the parents weren't registered and they were both different breeds and while the word mutt can have negative connotations, it simply means a combination of breeds. These dogs come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and can stand up against any purebred dog.

@rolothegoldenmountaindog

Meet Rolo #dog #dogsoftiktok #goldenmountaindog #goldenmountainpup #goldenretriever #bernesemountaindog #puppy #puppytiktok

♬ this is what it look like - lucas

Rolo the golden mountain dog is what is commonly referred to as "designer dog," where two purebred dogs are bred together to intentionally create a mix of the two breeds, in this case a golden retriever and a Bernese mountain dog.

A popular example of this in recent years is the labradoodle, a mix between a Labrador and a poodle. Similarly, other breeds mixed with a poodle have become common household names such as the cavapoo, a mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a poodle, and a goldedoodle, which involves a golden retriever.

There is a rarer type of "true hybrid" dog that exists when a dog breeds with a wild animal, such as a coyote or a wolf, according to pet advice site The Spruce Pets.

"These can be intentional pairings or may occur naturally in the wild. These types of animals are not usually recommended as pets, as they are a half-wild animal," said The Spruce Pets.

Newsweek has reached out to @rolothegoldenmountaindog via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

