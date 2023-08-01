Bernese Mountain Dog and Labrador Mix Stuns Internet With Unique Appearance

A Bernese mountain dog and Labrador mix has left internet onlookers stunned by its unique appearance.

Dogs are well known for striking variations in both their shape and size, and this particular case, a dog named Oliver, shows how unique some can be. In a viral video uploaded to a TikTok account named oliverthebernese, users can see what a mix of these two breeds looks like.

The video was captioned "Ever wonder what a Bernese Mountain dog and Lab mix looks like?" and depicts Oliver's owner giving him a nice scratch as he looks calmly into the camera. Another caption on the video reads: "And I'm the cutest boy ever."

Other videos shared by the account show Oliver playing around the home and getting into a playful mood during a walk in the woods.

A split image shows a Labrador and a Bernese mountain dog. A pet with this mix was praised on TikTok for its unique appearance. Getty

"Berners get along with the entire family and are particularly gentle with children, but they will often become more attached to one lucky human," according to the American Kennel Club's (AKC) website. "Berners are imposing but not threatening, and they maintain an aloof dignity with strangers."

The AKC went on: "They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike. But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy. The Lab is an enthusiastic athlete that requires lots of exercise, like swimming and marathon games of fetch, to keep physically and mentally fit."

Since being shared on July 18, the video has been seen more than 1.8 million times and has attracted 135,600 views. The overwhelming number of commenters were complimentary about the dog and shared their experiences with similar breeds.

TikTok user Cheese and Rise said: "I was wondering why he was super fluffy."

Rachael Collins wrote: "I have one as well but his mom was a black Labrador and his dad was the Bernese such a lovely calm animal."

Molly Ringworm commented: "The most interesting dog in the world."

And Koda simply posted: "I used [to] have one. The sweetest and most gentle soul."

