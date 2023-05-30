A video of a Bernese Mountain dog that enjoys catching sunsets at night has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which had 13.1 million views at the time of writing, was posted from the TikTok account @perrinebridge. A message overlaid on the video said: "My giant of a dog loves to watch sunsets every night."

The video showed the dog laying at the edge of a wide, open-air deck space, looking at a vast mountain landscape at sunset, overlooking a meandering green-hued river.

The footage featured a view of the Perrine Bridge, a 1,500 feet-long bridge that spans the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho.

A stock image of a Bernese Mountain dog sitting in a grass field at sunset.

The backdrop of colors seen in the landscape could potentially be what's captivating the attention of the pup in the latest video.

In an article published by the VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarian Dr. Lynn Buzhardt wrote: "While dogs can't appreciate all the colors that humans do, their world is not entirely black and white. In fact, dogs live in a pretty colorful world."

Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer at the American Kennel Club, told Newsweek in July 2021 that humans and a few other primate species are "trichromatic," which means their eyes have three types of cones. "Dogs are dichromatic, and only have two types."

He said that human eyes have a cone for red and green, which gives them the ability to see a red rose or a Granny Smith apple.

"Dogs, and some color-blind people, are missing the red-green cones. Dogs can see yellow and blue, and a combination of those hues. This means they see a lot of the world as grayish-brown," Klein explained.

The dog in the latest video has delighted users on TikTok, several of whom were impressed by the view from the home.

User saawelpe wrote: "Dog is luckier than 99 percent of the US population. Absolutely beautiful home and view." Melissaleigh4 said: "Lord, whatever you paid for your house that view was worth it."

User crosswired asked: "Does your dog want some company? I'd also like to watch sunsets." User angieraspotnikand wrote "Amazing," while TraTra simply said "Wow."

Several were worried that the pup might fall off the edge of the viewing deck.

In a comment that got over 25,000 likes, user the Grimm Reefer said: "My dog would throw himself off that."

User minnesotajojo said: "I'd be so scared of my puppy falling off the edge without a fence. and also myself."

TheRedHeadontiktok wrote: "That deck gives me serious anxiety!"

