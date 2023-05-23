Heartwarming

Bernese Mountain Puppy Ruining His Owner's After-Work Nap Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Dogs Puppies Snap TikTok

A puppy's love is their owner's most treasured possession, but sometimes it can get too much, especially if you're trying to rest and your puppy has no intention of leaving you alone.

A giant Bernese mountain dog puppy called Levi has melted hearts all over the internet after going viral for refusing to let his owner nap alone after a long, tiring work trip. In the clip, shared on TikTok on Monday by Levi's owner, under the username Ashlpugh, he can be seen jumping on his owner's face as he rests on the couch, refusing to let go of him, as he struggles to contain his excitement.

dog can't let dad nap alone
On the right a picture of Levi and his mom, on the right a picture of Levi on a walk. A puppy has melted hearts online for refusing to let his dad nap alone after coming home from a work trip. Ashley Pugh

The hilarious post comes with a caption that explains: "Levi is happy dad is home from his work trip." Levi's owner, Ashley Pugh, told Newsweek: "Levi is a four-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog living in New Brunswick, Canada. His 'Swiss kiss' marking on the back of his head is shaped like a lightning bolt hence the nickname Lightning Levi.

"He is a sweet little boy who makes friends everywhere he goes—he's been a little pub puppy visiting all the breweries around town and also comes to spin class with me a couple [of] times a week and has become the studio's little mascot.

"He loves running around outside in the backyard and on the trails and has most recently discovered how much fun digging in the sand at the beach is!"

Many dog owners wonder whether their fur babies actually love them or they just stick around for comfort and safety, and after decades of research, science says that they actually do love us!

The American Kennel Club explains that studies into the role of oxytocin in a dog's brain as an influence on social interactions with humans and with other dogs have found evidence that oxytocin enhances social motivation in dogs to approach and interact with their dog partners and their human partners.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 263,100 views and 19,600 likes on TikTok.

@ashlpugh

Levi is happy dad is home from his work trip 🥰🐕 #couchsnuggles #naptime #bernesemountaindog

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

One user, Erika, commented: "Omg lol. my German shepherd does the same thing to my husband." And Michelle said: "The tail wagging." Cat lover added: "Omg is the cutest thing ever."

Piratecp6969 Gilmore wrote: "Puppy cuddles are the best." And Reddevilminx said: "Waaaaaay better napping with the pursuer than without. so damn cute." alicekampen5 added: "cuddle cuddle cuddle."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC