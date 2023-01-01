Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There was a moment during last week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers appearance on Sunday Night Football that perfectly summed up Tom Brady's 23rd season as an NFL quarterback.

As a Brady pass attempt thudded into the field turf well short of its intended receiver, analyst Cris Collinsworth tripped over his words. Ultimately, he chose to fall silent.

He didn't know what to say. He couldn't believe what his eyes were seeing.

Everyone wants to remember Brady as The GOAT, not as this angry, old man who stomps around the Buccaneers sideline, screaming at teammates and flinging iPads with similar accuracy to his passes.

Brady will get another chance to turn around his difficult campaign in Week 17. The 7-8 Buccaneers are 4-point favorites at home against the Carolina Panthers. A win will give Tampa Bay a second straight NFC South Division title.

On the other hand, if the 6-9 Panthers win out, they would be the NFC South champions. With so much riding on the outcome, it's certainly ranking this game among the NFL best bets for Week 17.

Panthers +4 vs. Buccaneers

While a fading Brady might be the saddest story of the 2022 NFL season, the rally of the Panthers is definitely one of the surprise tales to come out of this campaign.

Since Steve Wilks replaced the fired Matt Rhule as head coach and Sam Darnold took over for the jettisoned Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Carolina is the closest thing to a juggernaut that's been evident within this dismal division.

Straight up, the Panthers are 3-1 in the past four games and 4-2 over the last six. They're 5-1 against the spread. They've also gone 4-1 ATS in the past five games against NFC South opposition.

Tampa Bay was a 13-point road favorite at Carolina in Week 7. The Panthers won outright 21-3. Carolina is 3-1 ATS in the club's past four road games.

The Panthers are making hay with a power run game. They ripped through the red-hot Detroit Lions for 324 yards last week, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Tampa Bay is 17th in the NFL at defending the run.

The Buccaneers are also 1-11-1 ATS in their last 13 games, and 1-5-1 ATS at home this season.

Jaguars -3 vs. Texans

Don't look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are suddenly in the driver's seat in the AFC South, a division that's giving the NFC version a run for its money as the most pitiful group in the league.

The Jaguars are 4-1 both SU and ATS over the past five games. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans, who were comfortably ahead in this race at one point in the season, have lost six in a row.

Over their five-game success story, QB Lawrence the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has thrown for 11 TDs against only one interception.

The division will be decided when the Titans and Jaguars clash in Week 18. In the meantime, Jacksonville can exorcise some demons where the Texans are concerned during Week 17.

The Jaguars are 0-9 SU in their last nine against Houston, including a 13-6 setback earlier this season. They're 1-5 ATS in the last six meetings with the Texans.

Houston (2-11-1) won last week against Tennessee. In the past 37 games, the Texans have posted successive wins on one occasion.

Steelers vs. Ravens under 35 points

Oddsmakers are expecting Pittsburgh and Baltimore to go low when these AFC North rivals clash on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The total for the Steelers vs. Ravens game is set at 35 points. It opened at 36 points and went lower. There's good reason for that.

Playing without injured QB Lamar Jackson, it's the fourth week in a row that the over/under on the Ravens game is dipping under 40 points. All three prior games hit on the under. In those four games, Baltimore scored an average of 11.5 points per game, while allowing an average of 11.25 ppg. Amazingly, the Ravens are 5-1 SU this season when scoring less than 20 points in a game.

For the Steelers, the total has gone under 40 points in six of their last seven games. They show a 3-3 mark on the total in those games. Pittsburgh has scored under 20 points in four successive games and in nine of 15 games this season.

As well, the under has come in to pay off in six of the last eight times that Pittsburgh visited Baltimore, and in five of the last seven Steelers games facing AFC North opponents. Each of the Ravens' last five home games and past five contests against divisional rivals all went under.

