Wednesday night brings a packed 10-game slate in the NBA, including four matchups between teams currently occupying playoff positions.

The table below displays the odds (spread, moneyline, and total) for all Wednesday's games. Under the table, find my best bets for the day. All wagers are one unit unless stated otherwise. (NBA season betting record: 7-6-1, +6.23 units.)

NBA Odds - Wednesday, March 22

Team Spread Moneyline Total Nuggets vs. Wizards -6.5 (-110) / +6.5 (-110) -260 / +215 OFF Warriors vs. Mavericks -1.5 (-110) / +1.5 (-110) -122 / +104 221 (-110o / -110u) Pacers vs. Raptors +8 (-110) / -8 (-110) +265 / -330 OFF Knicks vs. Heat +2 (-110) / -2 (-110) +108 / -126 221 (-110o / -110u) Spurs vs. Bucks +17.5 (-110) / -17.5 (-110) +1200 / -2500 OFF Rockets vs. Grizzlies +14 (-110) / -14 (-110) +660 / -1000 226.5 (-110o / -110u) 76ers vs. Bulls -2.5 (-110) / +2.5 (-110) -134 / +114 222 (-110o / -110u) Hawks vs. Timberwolves +4.5 (-110) / -4.5 (-110) +160 / -190 OFF Trail Blazers vs. Jazz +4 (-110) / -4 (-110) +142 / -168 OFF Suns vs. Lakers -1 (-110) / +1 (-110) -112 / -104 227.5 (-110o / -110u)

A couple massive point spreads headline Wednesday's NBA odds. The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20, 29-7 home) are laying 17.5 points to the San Antonio Spurs (19-53, 6-28 away) at home, while the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27, 30-5 home) are 14-point home favorites over the Houston Rockets (18-54, 6-28 away).

Four of the ten games feature a spread of 2.5 or fewer. The Golden State Warriors (37-36, 8-29 away) are 1.5-point road favorites at the Dallas Mavericks (36-36, 22-14 home); the Miami Heat (39-34, 24-13 home) are two-point home chalk against the New York Knicks (42-31, 22-14 away); the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23, 22-12 away) are 2.5-point road favorites at the Chicago Bulls (34-37, 20-16 home); and the Phoenix Suns (38-33, 15-21 away) are one-point road favorites at the L.A. Lakers (35-37, 19-17 home).

Pick #1: Heat moneyline (-126)

Seemingly a rarity at this time of year, Wednesday's game between Miami and New York is a matchup between fairly healthy teams. Miami's Kyle Lowry is still on the injury report with a knee injury but is expected to be in the lineup.

Sitting seventh in the East at 39-34, Miami has been underwhelming all season, just a year removed from taking Boston to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat are going to fall well short of their preseason win total (48.5), but much of the inconsistency can be blamed on injuries. Three of the team's top-four scorers have missed at least 14 games: Jimmy Butler (15), Tyler Herro (14), and Lowry (25). At full strength, this is still much the same team that went toe-to-toe with Boston.

Miami has showed signs of turning things around, going 10-4 in its past 14 home games as the roster returns to health. One of those setbacks was a 122-120 home loss to these same Knicks on March 3rd, a game in which Julius Randle torched the Heat for 43 points.

But it must be noted that Lowry didn't play in that game and Erik Spoelstra was forced to use a combination of Gabe Vincent and Herro at the point (to disappointing effect). Miami is 3-1 since Lowry returned to the lineup, the only loss coming at Orlando in OT in his first game back.

The Knicks are a capable team that plays everyone tough on the road, but Miami has a stronger roster when healthy and has been one of the best home-court teams in the league over the past half-decade.

Pick #2: Lakers moneyline + Anthony Davis over 13.5 rebounds (+212 same-game parlay)

Neither the Lakers nor Suns are coming into Wednesday's game at full strength. Los Angeles is still without LeBron James due to a foot injury, and Anthony Davis is listed as day-to-day with his own foot injury. But Davis has suited up in eight of the team's last nine games, including Sunday's win over Orlando, and has hit the 30-point mark in four of those.

The Suns, of course, are missing Kevin Durant (ankle), but Phoenix's significant injuries run deeper. Center DeAndre Ayton is out of Wednesday's game with a hip injury. Ayton (18.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG) and Durant (26.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG) are the only players on the team averaging more than 5.6 rebounds per game.

That means Davis should absolutely feast on the glass. His over/under rebounds is set at a high 13.5, but he's gone over - well over - that number in three of his past six, including a monstrous 22-rebound performance in a win over Memphis earlier this month.

Factoring in the Suns' uninspiring road performance this season (six games under .500) and L.A.'s ability to defend its home court (two games over .500), I like the value on the Lakers' moneyline at -104.

Putting those two picks together (Davis over 13.5 rebounds + Lakers to win) yields a same-game parlay of +212 at FanDuel Sportsbook.