Best of CES 2023: The 15 Coolest New Products, Gear and Tech

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the trendsetter for the year. The best of CES 2023 points to a year full of innovation in TVs, gaming monitors, a major push in gaming laptops, and unique smart home upgrades.

Newsweek spent the last week and the tail end of last year learning about what is new from large and small companies to determine the best and brightest gadgets. After over a decade of picking winners, we know what it takes to not only dazzle on the stage and the screen but also to make it into your home and impress you.

These are the new items from CES 2023 that are worth paying attention to and very likely worth buying once they arrive on store shelves. We are already excited about adding some of these to our home in 2023.

Monoprice 40-Inch CrystalPro Wide WQHD Monitor

The Monoprice 40-Inch CrystalPro Wide WQHD monitor delivers a 144 Hz refresh rate on a wide screen that allows you to get the benefits of using two monitors without needing to set up multiple screens. The screen features an 8ms response time, 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and supports HDR 600 with color saturation of 105% NTSC, 95% DCI P3, and support for 99% sRGB and 89% Adobe RGB display, making it excellent for creative work. The monitor connects by USB C and is capable of 400 nits brightness. It is available this spring, with pricing to be determined.

Samsung The Frame 2023

Samsung's The Frame TV comes into 2023 with many of the same features, but we get two significant upgrades that help this artful entertainment piece stand out. Samsung will offer new ... frames ... for The Frame in 2023 with an array of styles and even premium metal bezels to match your decor. A new auto-rotating wall mount will allow you to switch from portrait to landscape mode by pressing a button. This feature will make showcasing an array of art much easier, and when you are dealing with large screens, this is a must-have option if you plan to use two orientations.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the company's largest OLED gaming monitor, clocking in at 49 inches. While it is not the biggest, Samsung just announced a 57-inch behemoth; it does pack in a wonderful OLED display. This screen uses QD-OLED technology, features a 1800R curvature and supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate with an ultra-low response rate of 0.1ms—all with a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. This monitor also runs Samsung Smart Hub software and Gaming Hub, so you can access popular apps and play games in the cloud.

Hisense UX

The Hisense UX Series TV arrives later in 2023 with the brightest Mini-LED panel the company has ever produced, with the capacity to compete with OLED and QLED sets. With 20,000 mini-LEDs and a new AI image algorithm, this should be a very tempting option for users looking to get a large screen. Round this out with an anti-reflective coating and smarts from Google TV OS, and this is an inspiring addition to the television space this year.

Acer Nitro 16

The latest Acer Nitro 16 gains the 13th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. We see a 16-inch display with a WUXGA or WQXGA resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to switch between integrated and discrete graphics without rebooting. Two fans keep this laptop cool and feature up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 memory. Gamers get a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard along with a new design. The laptop arrives in May, starting at $1,199.99.

Acer Predator X45

The Acer Predator X45 is an epic gaming monitor that delivers a massive screen at an astounding 800R curvature. The 45-inch display sports a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, HDR10 and a peak of 1,000 nits brightness. This monitor also supports DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. Gamers can connect PCs and gaming consoles to this screen. This 240Hz screen features a 0.01ms pixel response time and supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The screen arrives in Q2 at $1,699.99.

MSI Stealth 14 Studio

The MSI Stealth Studio 14 is a beautiful machine that MSI calls "the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop." The latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processor pairs with up to a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8 GB GDDR6. MSI uses a Vapor Chamber Cooler to enhance performance by keeping the laptop chilly. This gaming laptop is 0.75 inches thick and weighs 3.75 pounds. The 14-inch screen is a 16:10 aspect ratio and a QHD+ with a 240Hz refresh rate. We love the look of this machine. It will cost $1,599.

LG 97-Inch M3 OLED

The future of TV is always on display at CES, and this year is no different with the LG 97-inch M3 OLED featuring Zero Connect technology. This massive screen only needs a power cord. Everything else is sent to the display wirelessly at up to 4K 120Hz, allowing owners to get a clean installation and keep their consoles and devices tucked away elsewhere. The 97-inch display is OLED, so you'll get deep blacks and fast response times. This display can sit flush with a wall or on an art-like stand.

Nanoleaf Skylight

While we've seen users place Nanoleaf lights on the ceiling before, the new Nanoleaf Skylight is a modular Nanoleaf light piece for your ceiling. The squares allow you to use this as a standard light, and you can also dive into the full 16 million colors Nanoleaf supports. This system acts as a thread router and supports Matter. It works with Nanoleaf Sync+ to link up to your other lights, and the Sense+ brightness sensor and ambient light senses can tie into a learning assistant to personalize your lighting as it learns how you use it.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a new size entry that stays slim like the G Series and has the option to pack in a ROG Nebula screen capable of 240Hz refresh. This is an Intel-powered gaming laptop with an opportunity to go up to the Intel i9-13900H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTC 4070 GPU. It supports up to 48 GB DDR4 RAM at 3200mHz and up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This beast of a mobile gaming laptop is coming in 2023.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

The Roborock S8 series delivers several key upgrades to this new generation, including dual rollers that should help shake loose tough debris. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the top-of-the-line model with 6,000 Pa of suction power and advanced obstacle avoidance. The new models can raise the built-in mop when on the carpet to avoid dragging a damp mophead across it. With the included RockDock Ultra Dock, this robot mop and vacuum can automatically empty the vacuum, fill the mop to clean, and even warm air dry the mop pad to prevent mold growth. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is $1,599.99.

Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset

The Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset is a premium gaming headset designed for PS5 and Xbox that features over 80 hours of battery life and can charge in 20 minutes—long enough to play all day. This headset delivers a better range than traditional 2.4GHz wireless headsets and supports Bluetooth 5.3 and essential formats like LE Audio, LC3 Plus and LDAC. If you are gaming on Xbox, you get Dolby Atmos support with an included license. The chassis is made from aluminum and steel, and the Planar Magnetic Drivers should deliver sound to your ear faster than traditional speakers, giving you just a small edge. These are available for $299 now.

Roku TV

Roku, the company you often think of when it comes to devices that make your existing TVs smart or the software on other TVs, is now building its own Worku TV lineup. This is the natural evolution, and it should deliver a lot of value to consumers who can purchase models from 24-inch up to 75-inch with prices ranging from $119 to $999. These TVs run Roku software, and the Roku Select models include the Roku Voice Remote with push-to-talk. The Roku Plus TVs have the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which delivers hands-free voice control. Expect to see these models in-store and online this spring.

Philips Hue Sync TV App

The Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs allows users to link their Hue lights to Samsung TVs without the need to buy a box or any accessories. This app works with native apps like Netflix and HDMI devices like gaming consoles and cable boxes. This will allow Hue lights on the back of your TV and in your living room to splash colors across the wall and the room based on what is showing up on the screen, which allows for more immersive viewing. You'll need a 2022 or newer Samsung TV capable of 60Hz or 120Hz, a Hue Bridge with color-capable lights, and the $129 app. This is available in January.

Ring Peephole Camera

The Ring Peephole camera is back, and it looks like the perfect option for apartment dwellers and other renters looking for an easy way to add a security system to the front door. The Peephole camera is $129.99 and delivers an HD video feed right through your peephole. You install this in place of a standard peephole, and it can sense knocks and motion so that you get an alert when someone is at your door. It is available today from Ring.