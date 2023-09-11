'Best Defense in the NFL': Micah Parsons Boasts After Cowboys Thrash Giants

Micah Parsons made sure to soak in the Dallas Cowboys' first win of the 2023 NFL season.

The Cowboys thrashed the rival New York Giants, 40-0, on Sunday Night Football in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Parsons and the rest of Dallas' defense pummeled Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of the offense throughout the nationally televised game. And that's no exaggeration. Dallas forced five fumbles, picked off two passes, scored touchdowns on defense and special teams, and recorded seven sacks in what "America's Team" sees as an early warning to the rest of the NFL.

"I think we were making a statement which I've been trying to make," Parsons said after the game. "We're the best defense in the National Football League."

Micah Parsons (11) of the Dallas Cowboys hits New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Parson made a few statements after the game, too.

After being a constant conundrum for New York's offensive line—the two-time All-Pro generated six QB pressures and a sack—Parsons rubbed in the Cowboys' win on X, formerly Twitter. More than an hour after the game, the 24-year-old pointed out a few of his favorite stats from the night, shared a shout-out from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and highlighted a clip of his teammate Osa Odighizuwa recording a sack that he helped set up.

"Y'all thought this was a game," Parsons posted, along with the accompanying hashtag "doomsday."

Parsons' boasting may have been fitting considering the historical nature of Dallas' performance. The Cowboys are the first team in the last 24 years to open their season with a shutout and win by 40 or more points on the road, per ESPN. Sunday night's game also marked the largest shutout win in Cowboys history, according to the NFL's website. The three previous best scoreless outings in franchise history all were during seasons in which the Cowboys reached the Super Bowl.

Still, Cowboys fourth-year head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't quite as bold as his top pass-rusher after the game.

"It's one game," McCarthy said. "We're excited. We feel good about the way we played tonight. I think we're still evolving. We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it's a long journey."

The rematch between the Cowboys and Giants will take place on November 12 in Texas.

The Giants will try to revive their new season with a Week 2 matchup against the 0-1 and Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will be faced with getting after Aaron Rodgers when they play the New York Jets next weekend. And if the first game of the season was any indication, Dallas' pass rush is up for that challenge.

"Watching that [pass rush] come alive against another quarterback was exciting," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, via USA Today. "Made it easier for us on our side."