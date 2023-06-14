It can be really hard to find the motivation to get a workout in or make it to the gym after a long and exhausting day at the office, but studies have shown that exercising in the evening can aid with sleep.

Keen to break things down, Newsweek spoke with two fitness experts to find out what exercises they'd recommend people squeeze into their evening routines and why they are effective in supporting a good night's sleep.

Sports medicine expert and board-certified orthopedic surgeon at The Spine Pro in Beverly Hills, Dr. Hooman Melamed argues that if a busy individual wants to squeeze a bit of exercise in before bed, they should opt for anything that raises their heart rate.

"Aerobic exercises like a brisk walk, jogging, cycling, or swimming for 30-40 minutes have been shown to regulate the sleep-wake cycle," Dr. Melamed told Newsweek.

A combination photo showing various ways to keep fit. Two fitness experts told Newsweek what exercises they'd recommend to busy people hoping to squeeze a workout in before bedtime. iStock / Getty Images

"Also moderate-intensity aerobic activity can also lead to a good night's rest," he added.

The sports medicine expert said that individuals should aim to get these exercises in at least three or four times a week to create a consistent pattern for measurable results.

Certified personal trainer Rose McNulty agreed that heart rate-boosting cardiovascular exercises were the way to go in the evening.

The expert panelist at Garage Gym Reviews, which provides "in-depth and honest reviews on everything fitness related" told Newsweek: "Research suggests that exercise and good sleep go hand in hand, and one type of exercise you often see recommended is cardiovascular training."

"If you have trouble sleeping, burning energy in the form of cardio is one way you might be able to improve your sleep," she added.

Yoga and Stretching

McNulty also recommended that individuals opt for a spot of yoga or stretching before their heads actually hit their pillow.

"Yoga and stretching are different activities, but both have potential to improve your sleep in similar ways," McNulty said. "Both yoga and stretching put a focus on breathing, which can have a relaxing effect and help you wind down before bed. Research has also found yoga to be beneficial to sleep in older adults and women."

"These lighter activities promote relaxation, help reduce muscle tension and help you unwind," added Melamed.

"When you exert yourself through intense exercise, your body releases energy, leading to a state of fatigue. This fatigue can help reduce the time it takes for you to fall asleep also known as your sleep latency," he added.

Not Too Close to Bedtime

However, the orthopedic surgeon warned against exercising too close to bedtime because this can reduce the production of melatonin in an individual's body, making it harder for them to fall asleep.

Your body starts to produce melatonin towards the end of the day. When you work out too late, your body is also producing adrenaline which it needs for the exercises. This can be problematic because it sends mixed messages to your brain which is why you will have a hard time sleeping after the late workout.

