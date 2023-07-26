Cardiologists Reveal Best Exercise for Blood Pressure—And It's Not Cardio

Cardiologists have revealed the best exercise for lowering blood pressure, and surprisingly, it's not cardio.

A United Kingdom-based study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine assessed the findings of trials involving 15, 827 people. It reported that strength exercises, such as wall squats and planks, actually reduced blood pressure more than other forms of exercise currently recommended under cardiology guidelines.

High blood pressure occurs when blood is pushing too forcefully against the arteries. It can sometimes have no symptoms, but if it is severe enough it can be very dangerous because it increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the CDC.

Those with high blood pressure may also experience chest pain or angina. Over time, high blood pressure can damage the arteries because the pressure makes them less elastic, reducing the flow of blood to the heart.

Generally, a healthier diet with less salt and frequent exercise is recommended to lower blood pressure. But guidelines at the moment focus on walking, running and other cardio-based exercises rather than other types of strength training.

During their trials, scientists found that strength training exercises like planks and squats reduced blood pressure by 8.24/4mmHg. In comparison, aerobic-based exercise such as running reduced blood pressure by 4.49/2.53mmHg.

The dips are not huge, but they could significantly reduce any risks associated with high blood pressure, according to a BBC report.

This is not to say that the other forms of exercise do not help blood pressure. the study notes that "various exercise training modes improve resting blood pressure."

Strength training exercises like these focus on strengthening muscles and joints. Squats work the body's bones, tendons, and ligaments, making them stronger over time. Wall squats in particular entail positioning the feet near a wall, and sliding down until the thighs are close to the ground. Planks are similar to press-ups and work the abdomen.

These exercises are nearly completely different from walking and running as it works different areas of the body, according to one of the authors of the study, Dr. Jamie O'Driscoll.

O'Driscoll, of Canterbury Christ Church University, told the BBC that the exercises "increase the tension in the muscles when held for two minutes, then cause a sudden rush of blood when you relax. This increases the blood flow, but you must remember to breathe."

In the study, researchers advise current blood pressure guidelines to be updated in order to place more emphasis on these exercises.

