Frustrated with the stubborn fat around your upper arms? You're certainly not alone.

"I've been training clients for a few years now, and arm fat, specifically how to get rid of it, has always been something I get asked about a lot," Mike Julom, an ACE (American Council on Exercise)-certified personal trainer and CrossFit Level 1 trainer, told Newsweek.

He said the upper arm is a common area for fat accumulation in both men and women and it's primarily a result of two key factors—genetics and a surplus calorie intake.

"Simply put, your genes dictate where your body prefers to store fat and consuming more calories than you burn creates a surplus that is then stored as fat," Julom explained.

A stock image of a woman with one arm up, with her hand pinching the skin of the bottom part. Studies have shown that excess upper arm fat can be associated with increased health risks. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Excess upper arm fat can be associated with increased health risks, according to a June 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Endocrine Disorders.

The study stated that the mid-upper arm circumference is "a proxy for subcutaneous [beneath the skin] fat in the upper body and is a reliable screening measure for identifying individuals with abnormal regional fat distribution."

The study concluded that having a "large mid-upper arm circumference is significantly associated with metabolic syndrome in middle-aged and elderly individuals."

Metabolic syndrome entails "a cluster of metabolic abnormalities, including central obesity, hypertension [high blood pressure]..." that result in an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, the study said.

Best Exercises for Reducing Upper Arm Fat

"It's crucial to note that spot reduction (losing fat from a specific area by exercising that area) is a bit of a fitness myth. However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost," Julom warned.

"By incorporating total body workouts to burn fat and specific exercises to strengthen and tone the muscles in your upper arms, you can create a leaner and firmer look," the personal trainer said.

Here are the top three exercises for targeting upper arm fat, as recommended by Julom.

Push-Ups

Julom said push-ups are "your best friend" when it comes to toning the upper arms. This move primarily works the triceps, the large muscles at the back of your upper arm, along with your chest and shoulder muscles.

He noted that "the beauty of push-ups is their versatility—you can modify them to match your fitness level."

A stock image of a man doing a standard push-up on a yoga mat, while looking at a laptop screen. “The consistent tension applied to your arms during push-ups makes them a fat-burning powerhouse and a muscle-building champion,” CrossFit trainer Mike Julom told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

If a standard push-up is too challenging, Julom suggests trying a knee or an incline push-up. As you get stronger, you can move on to more challenging variations.

"The consistent tension applied to your arms during push-ups makes them a fat-burning powerhouse and a muscle-building champion," the CrossFit trainer said.

A stock image of a woman doing a knee push-up, a modified version of the standard push-up move designed for beginners. "The beauty of push-ups is their versatility—you can modify them to match your fitness level," Julom told Newsweek. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Overhead Extensions

According to Julom, this classic tricep exercise "doesn't get the limelight it deserves."

The move involves holding a dumbbell over your head with both arms and lowering it behind your head before extending your arms to lift the dumbbell back to its initial position.

"This isolates your triceps, making them work harder. Remember, the triceps are the largest muscle in your upper arm, so giving them some extra attention can significantly contribute to a toned arm appearance," the personal trainer said.

A stock image of a man doing a tricep extension move, holding a dumbbell with both arms. Julom said the tricep extension move is a classic exercise that "doesn't get the limelight it deserves." iStock / Getty Images Plus

Bicep Curls

While the biceps may not be as large as the triceps, they still play a role in the shape of your upper arms. "Strengthening them contributes to a balanced, leaner look," Julom said.

All you need to do bicep curls is a pair of dumbbells. Even some soup cans will suffice if you're a beginner, the CrossFit trainer noted. The move entails bending your arm up and down while holding a dumbbell and keeping the elbow stable.

"The upward and downward motion of the bicep curl, while keeping the tension on the muscle, ensures that you're not only building strength but also promoting better muscle definition," he explained.

A stock image of a woman doing a bicep curl while holding a dumbbell in one hand. Strengthening your biceps contributes to creating "a balanced, leaner look" for your upper arms, Julom said. iStock / Getty Images Plus

