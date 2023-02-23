Dog Owners Best Friend Enjoying Babysitting Dog Has Internet In Stitches

A hilarious video of a woman babysitting her friend's dog has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.3 million views.

In the video posted by @angelpieee, she explains that she "Asked my bestie to babysit my dog while we were on vacation..."

The "bestie" can be seen caught on security camera running around the yard with the small black and tan dog, at one point laying down and letting the dog jump on her. And, both dog and human look thrilled.

"This is so cute" said one user, while another said, "made me smile."

It is well documented that animals have the capacity to make humans happier. They provide company and comfort, get us out of the house no matter the weather, and in some cases provide essential support to enable people to live their lives to the best of their ability, both mentally and physically.

A national survey of people, both pet owners and non-pet owners, found 85 percent of respondents thought that interacting with a pet reduced loneliness and can help with social isolation.

Dogs give owners an excuse to go to the park, talk with other dog owners, and interact with people on a daily basis.

Another way in which animals, specifically dogs, can be good for people is by reducing blood pressure levels and stress.

A comprehensive review of a group of studies published between 1950 and 2019 found that dog owners have a lower risk of death due to their lower stress levels and a healthier heart. The study concluded that "dog ownership is associated with lower risk of death over the long term, which is possibly driven by a reduction in cardiovascular mortality."

In recent years, animals have been used as a source of relaxation for not just their owners. Puppy yoga has become popular, and companies have been known to hire puppies and their handlers to come into the office to relax their workers during breaks.

Scientists at Washington State University conducted studies and found out that just 10 minutes petting a dog can have a significant impact.

They found that participants had a significant reduction in cortisol, the harmful stress hormone, which can affect almost all your body's functions, potentially leading to heart disease, lung issues, obesity, anxiety and depression, to name just a few.

Newsweek has reached out to Angel Best for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.