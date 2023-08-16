Internet Obsessed With Two Fish Chasing Each Other: 'A Romance Movie'

A video of an interaction between two fish sharing a soulmate connection has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by user @kate19469 six days ago and has received more than 1.9 million views. The footage shows two blue-colored fish, each lined with a bright yellow stripe, swimming in what appears to be a tank. The pair are seen repeatedly swirling around and following each other's tails in a circle while moving through the water.

A caption shared with the post simply reads: "Me and that one girl who's like my platonic soulmate."

Do Fish Have Emotions?

As touching as the connection between the fish in the latest post might appear, can fish really feel emotions?

Biologist Jonathan Balcombe, author of What a Fish Knows: The Inner Lives of Our Underwater Cousins, wrote that fish are "sentient creatures with the capacity to feel" in a September 2018 article published by the website of the NOVA television program on PBS.

Because fish don't have faces like humans and don't cry out or make noises that we can hear, we assume they don't have emotions or feel pain.

"Their bodies are shaped differently, their eyes don't blink, they're bathed permanently in water and—while they make lots of sounds underwater—we don't hear them because they're transmitted in an aqueous environment," Balcombe said in the article.

A September 2019 study in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B found that fish do experience pain on a level comparable to mammals.

"The review shows that from the underlying genes, physiology, to whole animal behavior, that fishes have a very similar pain system and express similar behaviors when compared with mammals," Lynne Sneddon, the director of bio-veterinary science at the University of Liverpool who conducted the study, told Newsweek at the time.

'A Romance Movie'

The latest viral clip has delighted TikTok users, with several reminded of their own similar relationships.

User @userpjq8qh0svt posted, "You can't tell me they're not in love," and @gh0ulharts agreed, saying, "FISH IN LOVE.."

User jay simply put: "@ireland sperle bffs [best friends forever]." Another, @CRYS, commented: "That's like a romance movie experience for fish."

User @kenny_thecoolest wrote: "@Chelsey :] that's literally us."

User @savsspam22 shared: "@user827469262 us being cute silly fishies."

