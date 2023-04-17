Here you will find the best horse racing betting apps and sites in 2023 for the Kentucky Derby and the sign-up bonuses you can use to get started.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

When handicapping, it's worth considering each of the best horse racing betting apps and sites in 2023. If you are planning to bet on the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders' Cup or any other horse race, you've come to the right place. We have accumulated the best sign-up offers for new players to get started, including a $200 first-wager bonus from TwinSpires that you can sign up for today.

TwinSpires $200 FIRST WAGER BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: BET200 Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Betting on horse racing is much more than simply making a wager on your favorite horse to win the race. There are tons of different betting types and features. The best horse racing betting apps have handicapping tools, live streaming, expert analysis and special promotions.

Top Horse Racing Betting Apps

We recommend TVG and TwinSpires as the best horse racing betting apps. They are great for newcomers and experienced handicappers. Those who have yet to register can follow our links and use the necessary promo codes to unlock welcome bonuses. FanDuel Racing is a newcomer in the industry and is becoming a popular choice for handicappers.

TVG

Initially launching back in 1993, TVG has been a leader in the industry for decades. It merged with the FanDuel Group back in 2018. You can start with a $200 first bet. If it loses, you will get a bonus bet refund.

All of your wagers on the TVG app will be earning points for the rewards program, which you can exchange for credits to use for wagering. FanDuelTV provides coverage for popular races. After betting on a race, you can stream it on the mobile app. It has 24-hours of horse racing coverage and you can track your bet slip on the screen. There are many ongoing promotions that you can find, such as fee free deposits and exacta insurance.

Some fees are associated when making deposits, but TVG waives those fees on Mondays. Customers will find a horse racing betting guide on the app that goes over all of the different ways you can wager on races.

TwinSpires

TwinSpires $200 FIRST WAGER BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: BET200 Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Operated by Churchill Downs inc., TwinSpires is the best Kentucky Derby betting app. There will be a wide range of promotions to use for the "Run for the Roses." New customers can begin with a $200 bonus. You'll get $100 in bonus funds for every $400 wagered. The maximum bonus can be earned by placing $800 in bets through your first 30 days on the TwinSpires app.

Bettors will be earning TSC Elite points on TwinSpires. These points can be redeemed for wagering credits. Select customers can earn VIP status to unlock better perks and services. It has other promotions, news coverage for popular races and a variety of handicapping tools.

Edge is a great feature on the app that has TV shows, news about popular races and a betting calculator that shows you how much bets will pay. Customers support can be reached by phone, live chat or email. TwinSpires has free-to-play games with large prize pools, which many other horse racing betting apps don't provide. For example, there is a $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Challenge.

Sign up with TwinSpires for a $200 first-wager bonus to use on the Kentucky Derby.

FanDuel Racing

Churchill Down Inc. has entered a deal with FanDuel Racing to supply the platform with horse betting technology. FanDuel has become the most popular option for online sports betting and it is rapidly growing in the horse racing industry.

FanDuel has a stand-alone app for betting on horse races. It's a highly-rated app that is easy to use for beginners. There is a Derby Guide for customers to learn more about the Kentucky Derby horses. Check out the promotions page and the best bets of the day to see who the experts are wagering on.

Key Features to Look for in Horse Racing Betting Apps

When we are reviewing the best online horse racing betting sites and apps, we look for a range of important features.

More Bonuses Offers for Customers

We have welcome bonuses for new customers to get started, but the best horse racing apps continue to offer bettors with promotions and rewards. Check the promotions tab after signing up to find insurance bonuses and other offers.

These offers are oftentimes in addition to a loyalty program. We always look for the value that horse racing betting apps give customers for staying loyal to the platform. You can use the points that you earn for betting credits and other bonuses.

Expert Analysis and Picks

Horse racing is complex. It involves a variety of factors that can seem complicated to new bettors. The best betting sites for horse racing have expert analysis and picks. You won't need to search for any other information online. All you need to be informed is on the mobile app.

Unlike sportsbooks or online casinos, pari-mutuel wagering is a pool-based system where players and betting against other players. So, the site isn't making any more money if you win or lose. Ideally, horse racing apps want their biggest customers to be informed and win.

Streaming Service

The best betting sites for horse racing offer streaming services to watch the races after you wager. After wagering on a race, watching the action is the most exciting part. We always look at the range of streams offered.

The top apps have streams for every major race track around the world. These streams can include other coverage and news in between races.

Secure and Quick Banking Options

To begin on any horse racing app, you will have to make a deposit. We look for a wide range of methods that are easy to use. The most popular methods include PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards and wire transfers.

When you want to withdrawal, many of the same options are available to take money out of your account.

How to Choose the Best Horse Racing Betting App for You

Other than the features we discussed, there are several other factors to consider when choosing the best betting sites for horse racing.

Reliable Customer Service

Problems can arise, making it important to have an easy way to get in touch with customer service. Some horse racing apps can only include an email, while other have live chat and a phone number.

Betting Features and Options

Horse racing betting apps don't all have the same options. We look for a variety of promotions, handicapping tools and a great streaming service. The top horse racing online betting sites have everything you need for handicapping and placing wagers on races. Use several of the top apps to compare bonuses and promotions. Just be aware that this may have an impact on your rewards.

User-Friendly Mobile App

The interface of the mobile app may be the most important part. It's tough to have tons of features and betting options while making an app that is simple to navigate. The best horse racing betting apps can pull it off. We also look for the speed of the app, which can be an issue when betting on several races and using a streaming platform.

Steps to Register for a Horse Racing Betting App or Site

Once you have decided the best betting site for horse racing and want to sign up, the process to get started is easy. TVG and TwinSpires are available on a browser, so you can sign up from your computer. You can also choose to download the mobile app and sign up from your phone. Apps are available for iPhone or Androids.

Select the horse racing betting app you want to use. Check our site for the best welcome bonus and see if a promo code is needed. Enter the information needed to create an account.

Legal horse racing sites on the internet have to ask basic details to confirm your age and identity. All of your information will be kept secure. Then, you will be able to use your computer or mobile phone to bet on horse races around the globe. Select a banking method to fund your account and place your first wagers.

Tips for Horse Racing Betting Success

There's a lot to keep in mind when betting on horse races. Professional handicappers spend hours looking at workouts and considering various factors that could have an impact on races. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when placing your wagers.

View Past Performances and Track Condition

The best online horse betting sites have a handicapping tool that will allow you to view past performances. You can see how the horse has been doing in other races and in their workouts. Consider how a horse has performed at different distances. If a horse is used to only used to short races, it could struggle with a race that is several more furlongs. TVG has free past performances, as well as a handicapping store where you can buy additional information.

The weather is also a key element to think about. Some horses do well in sloppy conditions, while others can struggle. For example, a stalker will have to deal with a lot more mud from the other horses than a pace-setter. The stats will show how the horses have done on a sloppy track.

Keep Jockeys and Trainers in Mind

The horses are the key part of the race, but you have to consider the jockey and trainers. This is especially the case on the biggest stages. Many jockeys are used to riding in the Kentucky Derby each year and some have had a lot of success. They will be used to the crowd and pressure of the moment in races with large purses.

Several trainers are very well-known, such as Todd Pletcher and Bob Baffert. These trainers have had tons of great horses throughout the years.

Make Different Types of Wagers

Don't' simply stick to one type of horse bet. Make different types of wagers for a better chance at making a large profit. A win bet is extremely hard to hit and there might not be much money to make when betting on the favorite. Place and show bets will increase your chances when wagering on a longshot.

If you want to bet on the favorite, try betting on multiple horses with an exacta, trifecta and superfecta. With these exotic wagers, you will have to pick the top couple of horses in the race. You can box these bets so the order doesn't matter, but that will increase the cost of the bet.

And there are large pools for daily doubles, pick 3's and pick 4's. This is for those who are wanting to bet on the winner of consecutive races at one track. It's great for a full day of racing at Keeneland or another top venue in horse racing.

Most Popular Horse Races to Bet On

There are many popular horse races throughout the year and some occur in countries overseas. Other than the Kentucky Derby, the Breeders' Cup is the most popular horse race in the US. It is held annually at rotating venues, which include the top tracks in the US. And another top race in the US, the Travers Stakes has been run at Saratoga since 1864.

Many other popular US races are part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Horses who win the Florida Derby, Santa Anita Derby, the Fountain of Youth States and other prep races, are earning points for a chance to compete for the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby - Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby is by far the most popular race in the US. It is held every year at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as the "Run for the Roses," the race is 1 ¼ miles (10 furlongs) around the dirt track. It is on the first Saturday of May each year. Over 100,000 horse racing fans pack Churchill Downs in their nicest outfits to watch the race.

Once a horse wins the Kentucky Derby, it is time for the Preakness Stakes. On the third Saturday in May at Pimlico Race Course, the winner of the Derby attempts to cross the finish line first again in the second leg of the Triple Crown. If successful, they will go for the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes, which is the longest race of the three.

Only thirteen horses have been able to complete the Triple Crown, with two of those happening since 2015. The first came back in 1919.

International Races

Big horse racing events occur all over the world. The Dubai World Cup has quickly become one of the richest days in horse racing with a purse of over $12 million. And the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe attracts the top talent across Europe. It is held on the first Saturday in October in Paris, France.

England has a few popular events, including the Epsom Derby. This is the second-leg of the English Triple Crown, which often has the Queen as one of the over 100,000 spectators. It is open to three-year old colts and fillies.

With a purse of over $15 million, the Everest is the richest race on turf. It is held in Sydney, Australia, in October. The best online betting sites for horse racing have a variety of options for betting on these events.

Types of Horse Breeds and Races

When people think of horse racing, it's mostly thoroughbred races. These are the horses that compete in the Kentucky Derby and other Triple Crown races. There have been many infamous thoroughbreds throughout history, but none are quite as popular as Secretariat. Other horse racing breeds include standardbred, Arabian and quarter.

Most thoroughbred events are flat races, which can be on the dirt of turf. Steeplechase racing involves obstacles and it is generally second in popularity behind flat racing. And then there is harness racing. The horse pulls its jockey on a cart, referred to as a sulky.

Responsible Gambling and Legalities Horse Racing Betting Apps

Online horse betting sites have responsible gaming tools that assist players in controlling their budget. Remember to only wager the amount of money that you can afford to lose. There are limits that you can set on your account to control how much you deposit and spend on horse racing.

If needed, you can contact one of the available responsible gambling groups to seek help for you or a loved one. The horse racing betting apps on our site will have contact information for several organizations with hotlines and other online resources.

Where is Horse Racing Betting Legal in the US?

Horse racing has been around for much longer than sports betting or online casinos. It has been legal in many US states for decades. You can use online horse racing sites and apps in the following states:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Best Horse Racing Betting Apps and Sites in 2023 FAQs

Are horse racing betting apps legal?

Horse racing betting apps are legal in the majority of US states. The best horse racing apps on our page are legal and safe to use.

Can I use multiple horse racing betting apps simultaneously?

Yes. You can create an account on each horse racing betting app. This is a great way to find the best offers and promotions for big races.

How do I deposit and withdraw money from horse racing betting apps?

Each app will have a list of accepted banking methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals. Popular methods include PayPal, online banking and wire transfers.

What are the most common types of horse racing bets?

The most common bets are win, place, show and across-the-board. You can also place exactas, trifectas and superfectas. Other betting types can be found for betting on multiple races.

What app can I use to bet on horse racing?

TVG and TwinSpires have the best horse racing betting apps for customers in the US. You can wager on many races and live stream tracks around the country.

Can I bet on horse racing online?

You can choose to bet on horse racing from your computer or download a mobile app to place bets from your iPhone or Android.

TwinSpires $200 FIRST WAGER BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: BET200 Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.