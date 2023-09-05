Best of IFA 2023: The Most Exciting Tech, Gadgets and Gear

During IFA 2023 we saw a wide array of new technology that will soon be in your hands and in your home. From impressive PC gaming gear and projectors to accessories, smart lawnmowers and an epic TV. Newsweek selected our favorite new gadgets from a wide array of gadgets and gear.

This is a global showcase, where many of our favorites will come to the U.S., but a few will only show up across the globe. You'll start to see this tech hit the shelves in the coming weeks and months. We are awarding one prototype, a purse phone, as we celebrate manufacturers exploring new form factors.

Here are 15 products that stood out to us from IFA 2023. As the show wraps up in Berlin, these are the products we most want to test out more.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station

Anker's new portable power source can power your whole home. Anker

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the company's most powerful portable battery that is capable of delivering power to the essential items in your home. The F3800 holds 6,000W of power and includes 120V and 240V plugs, making it possible to power appliances including your refrigerator. You can combine up to six of these for an impressive amount of power and it can connect with Anker's solar charger as well as charge up an EV.

LG StanbyMe Go

This portable 27-inch TV from LG is ready to entertain, or for mobile gaming. LG

The LG StanbyME Go briefcase is a portable 27-inch touchscreen display that lets you bring entertainment wherever you go. The screen is protected in a hardshell case until you get to your location. Once there, use the smart touch screen to play music, watch shows and more. The screen works flat and slides up to work in portrait and landscape modes. You can use the built-in apps, AirPlay 2 and an HDMI port to connect a game console.

Dreame Roboticmower A1

The Dreame Roboticmower A1 is an automatic lawnmower that uses 3D lidar to mow your lawn and stay on your property without any complicated installation of boundary items. This unit can handle yards up to a half acre in size and the lidar support should keep it out of obstacles in your yard better than the competition. Keep an eye out for more on this exciting addition to your robot arsenal soon.

Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand

Belkin's new wireless chargers support the latest standards and adapt to a wide array of settings. Belkin

The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand, yes that is the real name, is a MagSafe-compatible wireless charger that supports the new QI2 charging technology for faster charging on supported devices. This little device folds flat for easy packing and you can use it like this on your desk, or pop it up to use for video calls and the new standby mode that is coming to iPhones later this year.

JLAB JBuds Mini

Earbuds so small you can carry them on your keychain. JLAB

The JLAB JBuds Mini true wireless earbuds are super small and come in a wide array of colors. This case is so tiny that you can put it on your keychain and you'll always have a pair of earbuds with you. The earbuds are also on the small side, so people with smaller ears should find them more comfortable. These are available in mid-September for $39.99.

Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is a portable PC gaming device. Lenovo

Lenovo dove straight into the portable PC gaming arena with the Lenovo Legion Go. The Legion name is well known in gaming, and now it's mobile. This device is a little bit like Steam Deck and a little like the Nintendo Switch with removable controllers. Play PC games and use Xbox Game Pass for a huge library of games. it features a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen capable of up to 144Hz and 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme and features 16GB RAM.

Honor V Purse Phone

Honor tries something new with a phone and purse combo. Honor

The Honor V Purse is a concept phone, but one that stands out for its fashion-forward stance. This foldable phone uses the exterior screen to show an array of designs, allowing you to match to your outfit. The straps are detachable, allowing users to pick a style that fits the occasion. This device may not make it to market, but it's exciting to see companies try new form factors.

TCL X955

This almost larger than life TV from TCL is massive. TCL

The TCL X955 is a 98-inch Quantum Dot Mini-LED TV that promises 5,000 nits of brightness and over 5,000 local dimming zones. This is a massive jump in brightness and dimming control from the previous model. You can expect vastly improved viewing angles as well, which is important on a screen this large. The bad news? This may be a Europe-only product.

Lenovo Legion 9i

Lenovo dives into the high-end gaming laptop arena. Lenovo

Lenovo takes the Legion gaming name even further into the fray with a liquid-cooled gaming laptop, featuring a 16-inch 16:10 Mini LED display capable of up to 165Hz refresh rate. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 inside is the top-of-the-line for laptops and the processor is the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX. The Legion 9i starts at $4,399, so start saving.

Jabra Elite 10

Jabra's ear-perfect fit arrives on a new set of earbuds Jabra

Jabra's ear-perfect design is back with the Elite 10. Jabra is able to deliver a superbly comfortable fit across its lineup thanks to scanning an incredible number of ears. These new earbuds include Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and are fully waterproof. You can expect great sound and impressive performance while talking thanks to wind and background noise reduction. The Jabra Elite 10 retails for $250.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus

Power your tech, and recharge the battery with this solar generator. Jackery

Portable power is more important than ever thanks to weather events and the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus is one of our favorites. This portable power station delivers 2,000W of rated output with up to 4,000W peak. You can use the solar panels to recharge without connecting to the grid. You can pair up to three additional battery packs to deliver up to 5kWh of power to keep your home powered up for 1-3 days.

Wiithings Scanwatch 2

WiiThings elegant design includes upgraded features for 2023. WiiThings

The WiiThings ScanWatch 2 is a hybrid smartwatch that blends a traditional watch face and watch look, with a smart screen and tons of sensors. Available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, the ScanWatch 2 features a new temperature tracking sensor that will monitor your baseline temp and body temp during workouts. The watch also includes AFIB detection, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation and ECG heart rate tracking.

Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2

These new noise-cancelling headphones are a great upgrade from Shure. Shure

Shure's latest over-the-ear headphones include Shure's new spatial audio, improved active noise-canceling and promise up to 45 hours of battery life. Users can connect to the ShurePlus Play App to personalize their audio experience. The spatialized audio settings include three experiences for music, movies and podcasts. The Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones are available now for $349.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra

This new XGIMI projector is bright and can set up quickly. XGIMI

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is the first 4K Long Throw projector with Dolby Vision, which promises brighter highlights and darker darks. The Horizon Ultra uses a hybrid Laser-LED technology to deliver better color, picture quality and brightness. This device can hit up to 2300 ISO Lumens, allowing users to enjoy it during the day and at night. It features auto keystone and focusing, detects when someone walks in front and dims the light to protect eyes and includes Harman Kardon sound built-in.

Anker soundcore Space One

Anker's latest over the ear headphones deliver enhanced noise cancelling and comfort. Anker

The Anker soundcore Space One headphones feature upgraded noise-cancelling technology that helps keep external voices from breaking through while you listen to music or talk on the phone. There is support for LDAC decoding and the headphones are designed with comfort in mind thanks to a floating design. These headphones are available in three colors and are available at retailers now for $99.99.

