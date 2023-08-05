Sports

The Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Promos

By
best Jake Paul nate diaz betting promos
In this guide for the best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting promos, you'll find information about guaranteed bonuses and first-bet offers. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting Boxing Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can take advantage of the best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting promos by signing up for an account via the links on this page. If you register with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager on any betting market.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

$200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

In this guide for the best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting promos, you'll find guaranteed bonus bet offers, as well as fully-backed first bets. These offers are among the strongest of the year.

The Best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Promos

Jake Paul has put together some relatively impressive showings in seven boxing matches thus far in his career. His February loss to Tommy Fury by decision marked his first defeat. He'll look to bounce back against one of the best competitors to ever enter the octagon.

It remains to be seen if Nate Diaz will find the same sort of success in the boxing ring that he had in the UFC, but this bout figures to be a memorable one either way. With that in mind, let's dive into the best Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all prospective bettors a bet $5, get $150 bonus promo. That means bettors who register via our links will earn a 30x return on their first cash wager win or lose. You could bet on the total number of rounds, Paul or Diaz to win the bout or any other market.

As if that weren't enough, DraftKings has odds boosts and in-app promos for a variety of games this weekend. This includes the Women's World Cup and Major League Baseball. Keep in mind that the bonus bets you receive as part of the new user promo will also be eligible for use on these games as well.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to secure a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5+ bet on the Paul vs. Diaz match.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Sportsbook

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo varies by state, which could provide players an enticing option. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee will have access to a tremendous bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. A $5 bet on any market will trigger a $150 return in bonus bets no matter what.

For players in other states where the FanDuel Sportsbook app is available, there's a $1,000 no-sweat bet offer. This promo will essentially back a bettor's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey if the player's first cash bet on Paul vs. Diaz settles as a loss.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN. Sign up with FanDuel in any of the other states where the app is live for a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings $1,250 Bet and More for Paul vs. Diaz Bout

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook has the largest first-bet backing in the industry. Instead of limiting players to $500 or $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss, Caesars will credit a player's account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. The bonus bets you could receive in a loss will be eligible for use on other bouts and games in any sports league.

As part of the Full Caesar offer, players will also receive a bundle of perks for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Tier Credits, which can unlock higher prize tiers in the program, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits. Players can use Reward Credits for hotel stays, dining and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, which includes a $1,250 bet and more.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's new user promo is a strong $1,000 first-bet offer. With this offer, any player who signs up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK will have the sportsbook's backing with up to $1,000 in bonus bets heading their way if their bet loses. What's unique about this offer is that the bonus bets will convey in five parts, rather than as a single bonus bet.

There are quite a few other offers available in the BetMGM app. Odds boosts for various games and bouts are routinely available, as are in-app promos. Be sure to check for bonuses and in-app offers as the start of this bout approaches.

Get a $1,000 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wager on Paul vs. Diaz.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Sports bettors in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia will be able to activate the largest guaranteed bonus in the business ahead of Saturday night's showdown. Using our links will apply bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM and activate a bet $1, get $200 bonus offer for any betting market.

Once you've wagered on the Paul vs. Diaz bout, head to the promotions section of the app. There you'll find additional offers, such as the 70% multi-sport parlay bonus promo. With this offer, you can lock-in a parlay bonus token of up to 70%. If your parlay wins, you'll earn a significant return with additional profits.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC