Sports

Best Knicks Sportsbook Promos for NBA Playoffs

By
Knicks sportsbook promos
The best Knicks sportsbook promos for the NBA Playoffs, include odds boosts, guaranteed bonuses and more for Game 3 on Friday night. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting NBA NBA playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NBA Playoffs continue with another triple-header on Friday and these are the best Knicks sportsbook promos for the night. New York will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, and you can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to get a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

New players can sign up with these offers to lock-in the best Knicks sportsbook promos. Score boosted odds, bonus bets and more for this heavyweight matchup between Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson.

NBA Playoffs First Round: Best Knicks Sportsbook Promos

There is no shortage of star power and storylines in this first round matchup. The Cavs and Knicks were both in the mix for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, but Cleveland pulled the trigger on the trade. Meanwhile, New York's backcourt is looking strong with Jalen Brunson leading the way.

So far in this series, the more physical team has walked away with the win. That was true in Game 1 when the Knicks dominated the boards. The Cavs responded with a dominant performance to knot the series up at one game apiece. Friday's matchup is sure to tilt the balance in this series in a big way.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Score 30-1 Knicks Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is putting the power in the hands of bettors this weekend. Sign up and score a 30-1 money line odds boost on either team tonight. The Knicks are slight favorites, which makes sense. They return to the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden. Cleveland was 20-21 on the road this season, which signals that the Knicks may have an advantage in Game 3. Boost the odds on the Cavs or Knicks with this exclusive offer.

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $5 on the Knicks at 30-1 odds in the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook is taking the risk out of betting on Knicks-Cavs with a guaranteed bonus. Simply sign up, download the app and place a $5 wager on either team to win $150 in bonus bets. Having a guarantee is a major plus for basketball fans. This Knicks-Cavs series is as unpredictable as the first round gets, and the series is still very much up for grabs.

Activate an instant $150 bonus by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook's newest promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates "Full Caesar" With $1,250 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Anyone who activates the "Full Caesar" promotion from Caesars Sportsbook will receive a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. From there, players can bet on a ton of different Knicks-Cavs markets. Can Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle lead New York to a win over Cleveland's imposing front court of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley? Physicality has been a key to this first round series so far.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL is the key to unlocking a $1,250 first bet for the NBA Playoffs.

Sign Up With BetMGM Sportsbook for $1K Knicks Bet

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New users can place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the Knicks or Cavaliers tonight with BetMGM Sportsbook. If that bet loses, bettors will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. This offer is applicable to a wide range of markets, including player props. RJ Barrett has struggled to score through two games, but will he find his stroke on his home court? Immanuel Quickley is another Knick who needs to come out of his shell for New York.

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook ahead of Knicks-Cavs Game 3 to grab a $1,000 first bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook: How to Turn $1 Into $200

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 Sportsbook is coming through with $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for basketball bettors. Sign up and place a $1 wager to lock in $200 in bonus bets instantly. From there, players will have house money to bet on the rest of this Knicks-Cavs series. Obviously, Game 3 is going to be key, but we expect to see this series go six or seven games. The Knicks and Cavs are too evenly-matched for this series to end in five games.

New users can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 on the Knicks to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC