Best MLB Betting Promos This Week Include Guaranteed Bonuses

This week's MLB action includes some massive matchups and we've compiled a list of the best MLB betting promos this week. Each of these promos brings unique value. Some include a guaranteed return in bonus bets, like a $150 offer you can get by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below you'll find our choices for the best MLB betting promos this week. This includes guaranteed bonuses, as well as fully-backed first bets on a number of legal online sportsbooks.

Best MLB Betting Promos This Week Include Guaranteed Bonuses

Before you wager on any MLB game this week, it's worth taking a few minutes to consider the various new user promos available in your state. Keep in mind that each of the offers outlined below are available in many of the states where online sports betting is legal. The terms of each offer are different, so be sure to read over what the offers entail before deciding which promos are best for you.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first offer on our list of the best MLB betting promos this week comes by way of DraftKings Sportsbook. Rather than having to risk your funds with the chance to end up with nothing, DraftKings is guaranteeing all new players a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

After signing up, you'll find a plethora of in-app promos for MLB action and more. This includes profit boost tokens, a stepped up MLB same-game parlay promo, no-sweat same-game parlay bets and more.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus for any MLB game.

$1,250 First Bet and More From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you're looking for a huge offer that will back your first cash wager with the most money in the business, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered. New bettors who sign up with Caesars will earn a $1,250 first bet to use on any betting market. If your bet loses, Caesars will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets for use on other games.

As if that weren't enough, Caesars will also credit your Caesars Rewards account with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, entertainment and more. Tier Credits, meanwhile, accrue over time and unlock higher offer tiers.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet and perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a new offer available to all prospective bettors. This promo will back any new player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If you sign up via our links, FanDuel credit your account with a no-sweat first bet that will either pay out a cash win or secure bonus bets with a loss that you can use on other betting markets in MLB games and more.

There are also a number of in-app promos available with FanDuel Sportsbook. This includes a MLB quick hits, which are featured markets that typically convey in the first inning of a game. Dinger Tuesdays will reward players with a $5 bonus bet for every home run hit in a selected game. Plus, FanDuel has featured SGP wagers available daily.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for any MLB game when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Secure a $1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has a sensational first-bet offer and more. New bettors who sign up via our links will automatically apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK. This will unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer, which can be used on any game or player market in the MLB game of your choice.

There's also a fantastic same-game parlay promo available in the promos section of the app. This offer will back your first qualifying SGP wager on any MLB game with up to $25 in bonus bets. If your bet loses by exactly one leg, BetMGM will return up to $25 in bonus bets to your account for use on other games.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Bet $1, Get $200 With Bet365 or a $365 Bonus With Bet365 Iowa

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

BET $1, GET $365

BET365 IOWA

Our final entry on this list of the best MLB betting promos this week comes from bet365. Despite the fact that bet365 has the largest guaranteed bonus in the industry, it's not higher on this list due to the fact that the app is only available in five states.

Bettors in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to get a $200 bonus win or lose with a mere $1 wager on any MLB game. Players in Iowa can still take advantage of a new launch offer that will return $365 in bonus bets no matter what with a $1 bet on any market.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM for a $200 guaranteed bonus. If you're in the Hawkeye State, register with bet365 Iowa for a $365 bonus. New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

