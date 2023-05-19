Each of our choices for the best NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos for Heat-Celtics brings unique value. This could include guaranteed bonus bets that convey win or lose, while other offers come with a second chance if your first bet settles as a loss.

The Best NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos for Heat-Celtics

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat kicked off the Eastern Conference Finals with a Game 1 upset. Despite entering as 8.5-point underdogs, the Heat looked unflappable en route to a victory. Now all eyes will be on the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the Celtics look to level the series at one game apiece.

Spread Total Money Miami Heat +9.5 (-110) O 215 (-110) +350 Boston Celtics -9.5 (-110) U 215 (-110) -435

It's critical to note that this series is far from over. In fact, many pundits believe that the series is now more likely than ever to go to six or even the full seven games. Our picks for the best NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos for Heat-Celtics will bring a ton of value for your first cash wager. Below, you'll find more information about each offer. Keep in mind that these offers are in line with the Lakers-Nuggets betting promos for the NBA Western Conference Finals.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers 30x Guaranteed Return With Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Promo

The first offer on our list of the best NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos for Heat-Celtics is a guaranteed bonus bet promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register via our links will automatically apply our promo code and unlock a new user offer that comes with a 30x guaranteed return.

Simply sign up for an account, make an initial deposit of $5 or more and wager $5+ on any Heat-Celtics betting market to lock-in your $150 in bonus bets. As if that weren't enough, DraftKings also offers an NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo that will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your first qualifying NBA SGP settle as as loss.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook to turn a $5 bet on the Heat-Celtics series into $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Get a $1,250 Bet and More With the Full Caesar Offer From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has the offer with the highest upside of any on this list. That's because Caesars will refund your account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your initial cash wager settles as a loss. For example, if you were to bet $100 on the Heat to win at +350 odds, you'd either earn $350 in cash winnings with a win or $100 in bonus bets to use on another game with a loss.

You will also get a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks as part of this offer. This includes 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Tier Credits activate higher offer tiers, while Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays and more.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 bet for Heat-Celtics and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook's $1,000 No-Sweat Bet Gives Players Two Chances to Win

FanDuel Sportsbook has a no-sweat first bet of their own for all new players who register for an account. This promo will back your first bet of up to $1,000 with bonus bets that will convey if your first cash bet loses. Keep in mind that you're not required to wager the full $1,000 to qualify for this offer.

Within the app, there are even more ways to win. FanDuel offers odds boosts ahead of tip-off, which will appear in the NBA tab, as well as above the Heat-Celtics game. There are also featured same-game parlays that combine multiple markets from the same contest into a single wager with longer odds and subsequently a higher potential cash profit with a win.

Snag a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Heat-Celtics when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer to Heat-Celtics

BetMGM's new user promo comes in the form of a $1,000 first-bet offer. While the general mechanics of this offer are similar to others on this list, BetMGM's bonus bets that convey in a loss will do so differently. Instead of refunding your account a single bonus bet of up to $1,000, BetMGM will credit your account with five separate bonus bets to spread across multiple games if you so choose.

As a BetMGM player, you will also find a number of enhanced odds markets and featured odds boosts. This includes the "Lion's Boost", which BetMGM offers on their biggest boost of the day. There are also additional one-game parlays that will appear in the NBA tab, offering long odds.

Register with BetMGM to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose From Bet365

The last offer on our list of the best NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos for Heat-Celtics comes from bet365. If you are in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia, this is the promo to sign up for. The only reason it's fifth on this list is due to its limited availability, as bet365 is only accessible in the four aforementioned states.

If you register via our links, you will need to make a $10+ first deposit and place a $1+ wager on any game in the Heat-Celtics series. No matter how that bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on games in the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB regular season and more. Plus, if your first bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit as well.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with bet365 and wager on Heat-Celtics.

