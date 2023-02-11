Best New Vehicles To See at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is back to its full size for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, vehicles full both the North and South Halls at McCormick Place with displays from nearly all the major players in the game including Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Kia, Jeep and Hyundai.

Though there are less debuts at the event this year, a number of new models stand out, including some vehicles that are among the most popular in America. Other models on display come from global retailers poised to make the jump to dealership sales in the United States.

The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 11-20, 2023. All the models listed below can be found on the show floor.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

The next-generation Subaru Crosstrek amplifies what current Subie owners already love about their models, giving buyers two engine options, a host of modern technology (including the heralded EyeSight safety system) and looks that help it better match with Forester, Solterra and Outback. Read more about the new Crosstrek here.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary

Jeep has rolled out a more extreme version of its Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric SUV in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Rubicon brand.

This version of the SUV features a new interpretation of the Jeep seven-slot grille; 20th Anniversary decals, plaques and shifter medallion; a half-inch suspension lift; 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires; headlock-capable wheels; an 83-piece tool kit with canvas bag; off-road camera; heavy-duty steel rock sliders; Gorilla glass windshield; red and black leather seats; red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster; auxiliary switches and all-weather slush mats.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang is complemented on the show floor by its more powerful, flashier brother, Mustang Dark Horse. It features enhanced performance, a high-quality interior, a nifty blue-tinted shift knob and carbon fiber wheels. Read more about Mustang Dark Horse here.

2023 Nissan Ariya E-4orce

The most powerful version of Nissan's new all-electric SUV is featured at the company's Chicago Auto Show stand wearing a flashy Sunrise Copper Pearl paint job. The model is the same as the regular Ariya inside, but this version delivers more power and utilizes Nissan's new all-wheel drive technology, E-4orce. Read more about the Ariya here.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota's plus-sized Grand Highlander made its debut at the show, bringing three-rows of family entertainment in a package about the same size as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. Read more about the Grand Highlander here.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas and 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volkswagen has refreshed its largest SUV models for the second time, extending its shelf life as the company plans its electrified future. This time around, the cars have gotten design and technology enhancements, including a fresh face. Read more about the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport here.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary

Jeep has equipped the Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary much the same as its Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary counterpart, however it's not electrified, instead powered by a V8 that delivers 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It also gets the Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2s, wheel flare extensions, a tire relocation kit, hinge-gate reinforcement and more. An on-board air compressor and steel bumpers complete the model.