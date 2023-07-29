If you plan on betting on the Spence vs. Crawford match, be sure to read over each of the offers listed below. Our picks for the best Spence vs. Crawford betting promos all come with a sizable potential bonus.

Best Spence vs. Crawford Betting Promos Offer Guaranteed Bonuses and More

Saturday night's bout between Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. and Terence "Bud" Crawford is being widely-regarded as one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory. Spence Jr. is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion, while Crawford is the WBO 147-Pound World Champion.

This match will see two undefeated champions enter the the ring, but only one will walk way as the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. Let's dive into the best Spence vs. Crawford betting promos.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

If you're looking for a sizable guaranteed bonus in exchange for a small first bet on the Spence vs. Crawford bout, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered. All it takes is a $5+ wager on any betting market for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship to earn $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets no matter what.

You'll be able to wager on any available betting market, including the match to go the distance, Spence or Crawford to win, the method of victory and more. The $150 bonus will convey win or lose. If your initial bet wins, you'll also get back your $5 wager along with cash winnings in addition to the $150 in bonus bets.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what for the Spence-Crawford bout.

FanDuel Sportsbook Brings Bet $5, Get $100 Offer for Spence-Crawford

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sizable guaranteed bonus available to sports bettors who register for an account. Signing up via our links will activate a bet $5, get $100 guaranteed bonus offer for the Spence vs. Crawford match. No matter how your first bet on the bout settles, you'll secure a 20x return win or lose.

It's important to note that FanDuel Sportsbook routinely has a variety of odds boosts and in-app promos to take advantage of ahead of marquee boxing matches. Head to the odds boosts and promos sections of the app leading up to the match to find any last-minute offers.

Bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar Offer Comes With $1,250 Bet and More

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar offer is in a league of its own. In fact, the Full Caesar offer is like combining multiple new user promos into a single package. Players who register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL can grab a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as a number of benefits for the Caesars Rewards program.

The first bet on Caesars will back your wager with up to $1,250 in bonus bets that will convey if your wager loses. This would give you a second chance to earn your first win. You'd also earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits add up over time and can unlock higher offer levels, while Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays and more.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to activate a $1,250 first bet and more.

Snag a $1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has one of the strongest offers on our list of the best Spence vs. Crawford betting promos. Their first-bet offer will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your account if your first cash bet settles as a loss. What makes this offer different from similar promos on the market is that a losing bet will earn players five bonus bets of equal value to use on other games and sports events.

If you were to bet $500 on Errol Spence Jr. to win by knockout in the third round, you'd win a sizable cash profit with a win. However, if your bet were to lose, you'd get back five $100 bonus bets, which you could then use on other sports events this weekend.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus Offer From Bet365 for Spence vs. Crawford

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final entry on our list of Spence-Crawford promos comes from bet365. While this app is only available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia, it comes with such a massive guaranteed bonus that it needs to be highlighted. Players who register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM will activate a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet365 has a number of impressive in-app promos to consider as well. One is a 70% multi-sport parlay bonus. This will credit your account with a bonus token of up to 70% for a qualifying multi-sport parlay wager. Combining a market from the Spence-Crawford bout with one from UFC 291 and another from Major League Baseball could fit the bill.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to get a $200 bonus win or lose with a $1 wager on Spence-Crawford.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.